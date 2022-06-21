WATCH: Albany PD officer-involved shooting body cam video

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins held a press conference Tuesday morning to show body camera footage from the officer-involved shooting on Franklin Street . You can watch the full press conference in the player below.

According to police, the shooting happened after a suspect allegedly stabbed an officer during an arrest. Both the suspect and officer are in stable condition. Officer has been released from the hospital.

Hawkins broke down the footage, showing step-by-step what happened in this incident. The suspect can be seen taking out the knife. Hawkins pointed out that the officers did not touch the suspect until he put his hand in his pocket.

Hawkins did not show the video of the officer getting slashed because he said it was too graphic. In the video, you can also hear the gunshot and the officers calling in “shots fired.” Hawkins pointed out that the officer offered to render aid after the man put his weapon down.

Hawkins said it was 16 seconds between when the suspect put his hands in his pockets and the officers tried to deescalate the situation. “These officers in many cases are put into situations when they have to make decisions in seconds…decisions whether to use lethal force…lifesaving decisions within seconds,” said Chief Hawkins.

Police are not releasing the suspect’s name because he has not been arraigned. Hawkins does expect that the suspect will be charged. Police say the man has had several arrests and convictions. He was released from parole in 2021.

