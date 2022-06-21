ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

WATCH: Albany PD officer-involved shooting body cam video

By Sara Rizzo, Jennifer Seelig
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n1JzV_0gHEsFs300

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins held a press conference Tuesday morning to show body camera footage from the officer-involved shooting on Franklin Street . You can watch the full press conference in the player below.

According to police, the shooting happened after a suspect allegedly stabbed an officer during an arrest. Both the suspect and officer are in stable condition. Officer has been released from the hospital.

Hawkins broke down the footage, showing step-by-step what happened in this incident. The suspect can be seen taking out the knife. Hawkins pointed out that the officers did not touch the suspect until he put his hand in his pocket.

Albany Police: Suspect shot after stabbing officer

Hawkins did not show the video of the officer getting slashed because he said it was too graphic. In the video, you can also hear the gunshot and the officers calling in “shots fired.” Hawkins pointed out that the officer offered to render aid after the man put his weapon down.

Hawkins said it was 16 seconds between when the suspect put his hands in his pockets and the officers tried to deescalate the situation. “These officers in many cases are put into situations when they have to make decisions in seconds…decisions whether to use lethal force…lifesaving decisions within seconds,” said Chief Hawkins.

Police are not releasing the suspect’s name because he has not been arraigned. Hawkins does expect that the suspect will be charged. Police say the man has had several arrests and convictions. He was released from parole in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 7

Katy Ballas
2d ago

I have to say they releasing this less then 24 hours later is how it should always be done. Thank you for your transparency.

Reply
8
Rich Corbeil
2d ago

Thank god for theses officers and let’s hope everyone involved will be okay cause this never needed to happen

Reply
5
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Body Cam#Streaming Video#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement
NEWS10 ABC

Police: Teen parolee found with firearm

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Watervliet Police Department arrested a 17-year-old male on Tuesday. Police and members of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision responded to the 1500 block of Sixth Avenue after a report of a juvenile parolee who was alleged to have a firearm. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on […]
WATERVLIET, NY
iheart.com

VIDEO: Albany Police Shoot Suspect After Officer is Stabbed

The Albany Police Department is continuing its investigation into an officer-involved shooting. Police were called to an address on Franklin Street Monday after receiving a report of a domestic dispute and later discovered a 54-year-old man involved in that incident had a warrant out for his arrest. When they tried to take him into custody, the man stabbed one officer in the arm and a second officer opened fire, hitting the man in the chest. According to reports the injured officer is already out of the hospital while the man who was shot is in stable condition.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany police say suspect shot by officer is no stranger

NewsChannel 13 is learning more about the man who was shot by the Albany police officer. Police say he is no stranger to law enforcement. Chief Eric Hawkins reiterated that this man has had multiple run-ins with the law. The man has over 15 felony arrests and has been convicted...
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

June 18 – June 24, 2022

Anthony J. Paradise Jr., 44, was charged June 9 with arson, burglary, criminal tampering, and criminal mischief – all felonies – in connection with an incident that occurred in the Town of Ballston on Nov. 27, 2017. According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Paradise is accused of spending several hours on the Curtis Lumber property on State Route 67 in the Town of Ballston after the business was closed, and allegedly sabotaged electrical and gas systems in several buildings, damaged buildings, and computer systems, tampered with the 911 system on the Verizon Wireless tower, and set fire a storage building full of sub-flooring causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. Following his arraignment on charges, Paradise was returned to the Greene County Jail where he is being held awaiting trial for a murder charge. “This case shows that my deputies and investigators are relentless in their pursuit to hold criminals accountable. This case involved hundreds of man-hours by the investigators assigned. I’m proud to announce this arrest today,” Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said in a statement regarding the local charges.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Confusion over officer-involved shooting leaves Albany neighbors on edge

ALBANY - The large police presence after an officer-involved shooting in Albany drew plenty of people out of their homes Monday afternoon. Police say it all started as a domestic dispute. Officers realized one of the people inside had outstanding warrants from past arrests. Police say the man stabbed an officer as they tried to take him into custody.
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy