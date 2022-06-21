3 injured in 3-car crash near Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Spring Lake Tuesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday on Cleveland Street near the intersection of Krueger Street in Spring Lake Township.

Investigators said a westbound Impala, driven by an 18-year-old Spring Lake man, crossed the centerline and struck a 2008 Dodge Avenger head-on. A 2005 Ford Explorer then rear-ended the Avenger.

The 18-year-old Spring Lake man received minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital, according to OCSO.

The driver of the Avenger, a 23-year-old Nunica woman, was taken to the hospital for a leg injury. The driver of the Explorer, a 20-year-old Grand Rapids woman, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Cleveland Street was closed until around 8 a.m. Tuesday as authorities worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

