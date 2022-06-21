ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper's Hawk opening in St. Peters

KSDK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new wine restaurant is coming to...

www.ksdk.com

feastmagazine.com

Ted Drewes Frozen Custard co-owner Travis Dillon shares his three favorite summer activities in St. Louis

Did you know that before Ted Drewes Sr. was a frozen custard connoisseur, he was famous around town for being a champion tennis player on the Forest Park tennis courts?. Drewes Sr. took his family to Florida every winter to practice his tennis skills. After randomly being asked to sell frozen custard for a traveling circus by a friend in Florida, he put his own spin on a recipe and got to work. The business stuck, and Ted Drewes Frozen Custard was born: Drewes Sr. opened up a St. Petersburg, Florida, location in 1929, and then returned to St. Louis to open several Ted Drewes locations between 1930 and 1941.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Where St. Louis Jews go to find their favorite Challah

Challah is a perfect symbol of the Jewish faith. It’s the centerpiece of the Shabbat table and has become interwoven into all fabrics of Jewish society in one way or another. Challah is made in various sizes and shapes, all of which have a meaning. Braided ones, which may...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Winning $100,000 scratchers ticket sold in St. Louis County

DES PERES, Mo. – Someone won $100,000 after buying a $5 scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery. The winner was so shocked that he thought the ticket was fake. The player was on a lunch break when he decided to stop by the Circle K on Manchester Road in Des Peres. Lotto officials say he bought an “Ace of Spades” ticket and revealed one of the top prizes in the game after scratching it.
reportwire.org

How St. Louis Went From Industrial Powerhouse To Segregated Ghost Town

Throughout the early 20th century, St. Louis, Missouri, was among the most progressive and prosperous towns in America. So what turned the Gateway City into a crime-ridden ghost town?. Until the 1950s, St. Louis, Missouri was a bustling hub of industry. Given its location along the Mississippi River, the Gateway...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Twin City Firecracker Extravaganza likely the biggest ever

(Festus, Crystal City) The 33rd annual Twin City Firecracker Extravaganza will be held this weekend at Crites Memorial Park in Festus. The festivities begin Friday evening starting at 5 with the carnival starting up. Festus Parks Superintendent Josh Whaley says Friday’s entertainment, the Jonathan Braddy Band should bring in a good crowd to kick things off.
FESTUS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Public School House in Cottleville Expands Indoor and Outdoor Event Spaces

Located in Cottleville in St. Charles County, the Public School House rests on more than an acre of green pasturelike landscape and offers a slice of history in which to mark your own momentous occasion. Choose from three packages in varying price points (School House Ceremony, Honor Roll Wedding Reception...
COTTLEVILLE, MO
KSDK

The Amazing Home Tour: Inside a 1.3 million dollar new construction home in Kirkwood

Since a kid, I've always been fascinated in touring luxurious, big homes...and now that I'm an adult, that love has only grown larger. Because of this, I've decided to begin a new series here on the show called 'The Amazing Home Tour' where I'll take you all inside homes that are top of the line fancy and those that simply tell a story and let you learn more about the in's and out's.
FOX 2

Why helicopters are landing in Maplewood this week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Maplewood Richmond Heights High School athletic fields will have helicopters landing on them along with first responders Wednesday and Friday morning. They will be doing demonstrations for kids. The first responders and helicopters will also be near the Maplewood Family Aquatic Center. The Maplewood Richmond Heights School Distrcit said […]
MAPLEWOOD, MO
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses In St. Louis, Missouri

Our 10 Best Steakhouses In St. Louis, Missouri list should serve as a helpful guide in finding the most delicious steaks that the legendary city of St Louis, Missouri has to offer. St. Louis, Missouri is known for their magnificent breathtaking arch and its iconic baseball team the St. Louis Cardinals. Nestled along the Mississippi and the Missouri Rivers, St Louis stands as the second-largest city in the State of Missouri. In a city filled with people, there stands many choices for great steakhouses. Here are 10 of our favorites.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

