Love Hultén’s latest creation combines modular synthesis with internet pop culture

Just like its parent company Nike, Converse has been teaming up with different brands, celebrities, and artists to introduce new sneaker creations that will please the sneakerheads. In recent months, the label has inked a deal with Samuel Ross’ brand A-COLD-WALL, and the partnership is a significant one because the British designer is currently famous in the menswear fashion scene. The collaboration has already delivered the recently-released Converse Aeon Active CX with a future-ready silhouette. And this time around, the duo is set to show off the Converse Sponge Crater CX as a new model. At first glance, you will recognize that it’s a follow-up to the Aeon Active CX because of the similarities in shape and texture. It boasts the same sculptural form and bold silhouette that you can’t imagine would be comfortable, but it actually is.
