Woman Lured into 'Fight' By Ex's Girlfriend So That He Could 'Ambush' and Kill Her

Fulton County Sheriff's Office

A Georgia woman was murdered after she was lured into a fight by her ex-boyfriend's current girlfriend--who then turned up and shot her to death.

De'ja McCrary drove to the Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton after her ex-boyfriend, Colvin Lindsey, allegedly asked her to show up.

Her four-year-old son was in the vehicle with her.

Investigators say he had set things up so that McCrary would "fight" with his current girlfriend, Teandra Brox, according to 11 Alive.

When McCrary turned up at the apartment complex, she got out of her car and was shot and killed.

Her four-year-old son sustained minor scratches during the alleged ambush.

Lindsey was arrested on May 30 and charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was also hit with a charge for being associated with a street gang while participating in a crime.

Brox was booked on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A third suspect, Aquala Barnes, told police she texted McCrary with the location of the fight. She was also charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and being associated with a street gang while participating in a crime