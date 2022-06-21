ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Jury selection underway in PG Sittenfeld's corruption trial

By Paula Christian
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hg7jA_0gHErBNM00

The public corruption trial of former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld is underway with jury selection Tuesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Cole has ordered 80 prospective jurors who are willing to spend up to four weeks hearing the case.

The trial will take place at the federal courthouse in downtown Cincinnati, but jurors could live as far away as Ironton in Lawrence County, which borders West Virginia. The federal court district spans 10 counties stretching along Ohio’s southern border into the rural farmlands of Adams, Brown, Clinton, Highland and Scioto counties, and the more suburban areas in Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties.

Attorneys will choose 12 jurors and four alternates. The lengthy process of selecting a jury can be tedious for court watchers, but experts say it is the most crucial part of the case. Each side wants jurors who they feel will be open or sympathetic to their version of the case.

“Mr. Sittenfeld comes from a wealthy background; he’s Ivy League educated and his ascent in politics was very fast … he will likely appear to a lot of jurors from that area as a very privileged individual,” said former Councilman Steve Goodin, who is also an attorney and former prosecutor. “I think there are some concerns on the defense side over how that will play.”

Jurors will fill out detailed questionnaires and attorneys will use those documents during jury selection. Jury selection could last from a few hours to a few days, depending on how much leeway Cole gives attorneys in their questioning.

It may help Sittenfeld’s case to have jurors who live outside this media market and haven’t been exposed to coverage of his public corruption arrest.

Sittenfeld, who has maintained his innocence, was a rising political star and the front-runner to be the next mayor of Cincinnati before FBI agents arrested him for allegedly promising support and “official acts,” to help the development of Convention Place downtown in exchange for $40,000 in donations to his political action fund.

He faces six charges related to public corruption at trial, which is expected to last two weeks.

“I expect there’s going to be a lot of questions looking for any kind of political bias,” Goodin said, such as asking them what television news programs they watch and what they read.

Goodin expects defense attorneys may be looking for jurors who are very conservative and take a hands-off approach to campaign fundraising.

Ken Katkin, a Northern Kentucky University law professor said the public generally has a negative opinion between money and elections even if the fundraising is completely legal.

Sittenfeld’s defense team may be looking for jurors who work in careers where emotions are allowed, such as social workers and teachers, because they may be more willing to give Sittenfeld the benefit of the doubt, Goodin said.

Meanwhile prosecutors may be looking for jurors who are used to making hard decisions, drawing a line and making quantitative calls such as doctors, lawyers, managers, and people who work in the construction trades or human resources industries, Goodin said.

“There is naturally going to be a certain revulsion to the piles of money involved,” said University of Cincinnati political science professor David Niven.  “Even if it’s entirely clear and clean, there’s going to be some revulsion in -- why is this person spending all of their time with their hand out, why was he so desperate to get a few thousand dollars from this person on this day?”

RELATED
What to expect at PG Sittenfeld's public corruption trial
Judge rules on who can and can't testify at Sittenfeld trial

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
City
Ironton, OH
City
Clinton, OH
State
West Virginia State
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati native picked as next president of Urban League of Southwestern Ohio

CINCINNATI — The Urban League of Southwestern Ohio elected a new President/CEO Thursday. The board unanimously voted on Christie Kuhns for the role. Kuhns was named as interim president back in January while the board held a national search to fill the permanent role. Kuhns is born and raised...
Fox 19

Where will you bet? Possible sites for Ohio’s retail sportsbooks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Come Jan. 1, 2023, sports gambling will officially become legal in Ohio. When the date finally gets here, where will southwest Ohioans be able to place their bets? Well, if you want convenience, where you live will be a factor. Under Ohio’s sports betting bill, the number...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Niven
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Jury Selection#Defense Attorneys#Fbi Agents#District Court#Adams Brown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WLWT 5

Ohio's self-service BMV kiosks now at stores in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Did you know you can renew your vehicle registration and get license plate stickers without having to go to the BMV?. Ohio's new self-service kiosks are now at some stores in Greater Cincinnati. One is located at the Kroger in Oakley on Marburg Avenue another is at the Meijer in Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, OH
wnewsj.com

New Vienna police chief fired; officer resigns

NEW VIENNA — The Village of New Vienna chief of police has been fired and the NVPD’s one officer has resigned. New Vienna Village Solicitor Brett Rudduck told the News Journal in a statement that recently “the mayor and council decided to terminate immediately the employment of probationary chief, Darnell Pate [Jr.]. This past weekend, Mr. Pate was personally served the termination notice. Consequently, he is no longer employed as either an officer or probationary chief for the Village of New Vienna.”
NEW VIENNA, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy