Vermonters appear to have mixed emotions when it comes to the subject of coexisting with black bears — especially when you find one knocking over planters on your deck! People report having joy at seeing bears off in the distance, but trepidation about having bears near their homes and walking trails. Recently a spate of commentary announcing bear sightings and encounters has occurred on public social media, at workplaces, and on the street. And this year a few people are speaking up on public social media forums against using hounds to hunt bears.

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO