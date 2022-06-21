ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gang of monkeys snatch, kill 1-month-old baby after invading breastfeeding mom’s home

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05fUkA_0gHEqk6s00

A baby boy was killed by a gang of monkeys who snatched him from his mom while she was breastfeeding him.

The one-month-old was with his mom outside the family home in a village in Tanzania when the horror unfolded around 3 p.m., police said.

Shayima Said began screaming in terror as the monkeys made off with little Luhaiba in Mwamgongo village.

Kigoma regional police commander James Manyama confirmed the details of the incident, reports The Citizen.

“The child was with his mother outside their house when a troop of monkeys invaded the house and took him,” said the officer.

“She screamed for help and villagers rushed to her house to assist her in getting her child – identified as Luhaiba Said – back from the troop of monkeys.”

Villagers managed to track down the monkeys and tried to free Luhaiba from them during the June 18 horror incident.

“When the villagers came it was too late because the baby was already in the hands of monkeys and when they tried to take him back by force he got injured on the head and the neck,” said Manyama.

Luhaiba was eventually freed but sadly died in hospital later while being treated for his injuries, the police commander added.

He revealed that similar incidents were “not uncommon” in villages such as Mwamgongo which are close to Gombe National Park.

While monkeys appear adorable, the creatures are known to harass, beat, rob and even kidnap humans in broad daylight.

Earlier this year, horror footage emerged showing the moment a toddler was snatched by a monkey and dragged away by her hair as she played outside on her scooter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCb4N_0gHEqk6s00
Police say similar incidents were “not uncommon” in villages such as Mwamgongo which are close to Gombe National Park.
Universal Images Group via Getty

The unknowing young tot was left with scratches across her face after she was rescued from the vicious attack in China’s Chongqing Municipality on Tuesday.

Video shows the monkey sneak up on the girl as she played in the streets, throwing her to the ground before attempting to drag her away.

But fortunately, she was saved by the actions of a keen-eyed bystander who rescued the child from the clutches of the animal before it could take her any further.

And last year, The Sun revealed the devastating aftermath of a horrific monkey attack that left a two-month-year-old baby mutilated.

The predator attacked when the baby was in the living room while his mother was in the kitchen.

In Malaysia , the primates are known to patrol the streets of Kuala Lumper in search of victims they can mug.

The capital’s population has skyrocketed in the last thirty years, leading to more monkeys in the street as their habitats are destroyed for housing.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeys#Breastfeeding#Snatch#Tanzania#Chongqing#Violent Crime#Shayima
Daily Mail

Baby who lived for just 27 minutes would have survived if his mother had been admitted to hospital and not turned away twice and told to drive to maternity unit over an hour away, inquest hears

A first time mother whose baby was alive for less than 30 minutes was told she should drive an hour to the next hospital because her nearest had no available beds, an inquest heard. Rachel Higgs was refused admission to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate,...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'Beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with face part-covered by blanket in Moses basket, inquest hears

A 'beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after her grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with her face partially covered by a blanket in a Moses basket. Daisy-Mae Stanley, from Leigh, near Wigan, had been staying at her grandparent's home with her family in November last year when the tragic incident took place.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Family of pregnant couple mowed down by teenager high on drugs break down as they detail how the crash has torn their lives apart: 'The happy times are gone forever'

The family of a pregnant couple who died after being mowed down by a teenager high on drugs and alcohol have spoken of their pain. Matthew Field, 37, and Kate Leadbetter, 31, who was six months' pregnant, were walking their dogs in Alexandra Hills, southeast of Brisbane on Australia Day in 2021 when they were struck.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

Hunter White: Baby died after father fell asleep on sofa

Two parents have been sentenced for cruelty to a baby who died from asphyxiation after his father fell asleep on a sofa while holding him. Nottingham Crown Court heard two-week-old Hunter White could not breathe after he slipped down between his father and the sofa. The court was told father...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Malaysia
Country
China
Daily Mail

Furious pregnant woman whose 'selfish' brother stole her unique baby name just weeks before her due date will STILL use the moniker: 'They'll just have to deal with it'

A mum-to-be has vented her frustration after her brother stole her unique baby name weeks before she was due to give birth. The pregnant woman and her husband settled on calling their son Lumi but her brother took the name after he and his wife gave birth to a boy when they were expecting a girl.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

50-year-old mom who carried daughter’s baby gives birth

In January 2021, Kaitlyn Munoz was parked outside a Costco waiting for her son to wake up from his nap, when suddenly a wave of sadness hit. “A day prior, I found out that a bunch of family members were pregnant, and they were talking about how easy it was," Munoz, 25, told TODAY Parents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Give Up Airplane Seat for New Mom and Baby

How much accommodation should people be expected to give new parents?. Anyone with children will tell you that it isn't easy to be a parent. There are a lot of logistics and obstacles to navigate that can make things easily frustrating and quickly upsetting. Traveling with young children tends to be one of those exact situations that can cause frustration and upset.
Daily Mail

Shock as a devoted wife and mother, 39, dies suddenly and mysteriously in her sleep just two weeks after giving birth to the couple's beautiful fifth child

Five children are mourning the death of their beloved mother after she suddenly died in her sleep aged just 39, leaving her childhood sweetheart to raise them alone. Sydney mum Andrea Marambio died unexpectedly and was found in bed last Tuesday morning, devastating her partner Daniel and their children Gabriel, Fabian, Enrique, Sebastian and Tristian.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who had 21 babies via surrogate with a Turkish millionaire, 57, said she 'can't stand the silence' after he was arrested on money laundering charges (but at least she has 16 nannies to help out!)

A former stripper who's had 22 surrogate babies with her millionaire husband revealed she is facing an uncertain future after he was arrested for money laundering. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who lives in Batumi, Georgia, spent more than €168,000 on surrogates between March 2020 and July 2021, and spends more than €90,000 a year on 16 live-in nannies.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Tiny clue in photo of toddler on the night her Australian mother went missing in Mexico might be 'vital' - as new text messages about the woman's relationship with her husband emerge

A tiny bloodstain on a toddler's hand captured in a social media post could be a vital clue in the hunt for her Australian mother missing in Mexico. Tahnee Shanks, 32, was last seen on May 2 when she checked out of the family's Cancun hotel with husband Jorge Astudillo and two-year-old daughter, Adelynn.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy