Gang of monkeys snatch, kill 1-month-old baby after invading breastfeeding mom’s home

A baby boy was killed by a gang of monkeys who snatched him from his mom while she was breastfeeding him.

The one-month-old was with his mom outside the family home in a village in Tanzania when the horror unfolded around 3 p.m., police said.

Shayima Said began screaming in terror as the monkeys made off with little Luhaiba in Mwamgongo village.

Kigoma regional police commander James Manyama confirmed the details of the incident, reports The Citizen.

“The child was with his mother outside their house when a troop of monkeys invaded the house and took him,” said the officer.

“She screamed for help and villagers rushed to her house to assist her in getting her child – identified as Luhaiba Said – back from the troop of monkeys.”

Villagers managed to track down the monkeys and tried to free Luhaiba from them during the June 18 horror incident.

“When the villagers came it was too late because the baby was already in the hands of monkeys and when they tried to take him back by force he got injured on the head and the neck,” said Manyama.

Luhaiba was eventually freed but sadly died in hospital later while being treated for his injuries, the police commander added.

He revealed that similar incidents were “not uncommon” in villages such as Mwamgongo which are close to Gombe National Park.

While monkeys appear adorable, the creatures are known to harass, beat, rob and even kidnap humans in broad daylight.

Earlier this year, horror footage emerged showing the moment a toddler was snatched by a monkey and dragged away by her hair as she played outside on her scooter.

Police say similar incidents were “not uncommon” in villages such as Mwamgongo which are close to Gombe National Park. Universal Images Group via Getty

The unknowing young tot was left with scratches across her face after she was rescued from the vicious attack in China’s Chongqing Municipality on Tuesday.

Video shows the monkey sneak up on the girl as she played in the streets, throwing her to the ground before attempting to drag her away.

But fortunately, she was saved by the actions of a keen-eyed bystander who rescued the child from the clutches of the animal before it could take her any further.

And last year, The Sun revealed the devastating aftermath of a horrific monkey attack that left a two-month-year-old baby mutilated.

The predator attacked when the baby was in the living room while his mother was in the kitchen.

In Malaysia , the primates are known to patrol the streets of Kuala Lumper in search of victims they can mug.

The capital’s population has skyrocketed in the last thirty years, leading to more monkeys in the street as their habitats are destroyed for housing.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.