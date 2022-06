Americans for the most part have championed the idea of free and fair elections as being most important to our democracy. There was always a kind of respectful attitude to the property of others supporting different political candidates during election cyçles. However, it appears Scott Sturgill (R), a candidate for District 7 in the upcoming Republican primary (a large field we might add – 8 candidates), released a video showing a man playing dirty politics in Central Florida as he trespassed on private property and stole and destroyed Sturgill's campaign signs.

