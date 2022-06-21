ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declares state of emergency for Mingo County

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for Mingo County due to damage caused by severe weather that struck last week. The...

WBOY 12 News

36 West Virginia COVID deaths reconciled Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 602 new COVID cases and 36 additional deaths on June 23. On Wednesday, the DHHR reported 612 new COVID cases and no additional deaths. The DHHR has reported 528,651 (+602) total cases and 7,054 (+36) total deaths. According to the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
wchstv.com

More than 15,000 customers without power in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 1:15 p.m., 6/23/22. Customer power outages in West Virginia have dropped to about 15,000 Thursday afternoon, down about 8,000 from the start of the day. Kanawha County continues to have the most outages with more than 4,700 Appalachian Power customers without service, as...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WorkForce West Virginia Cautions West Virginians About Fraudulent Texts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WorkForce West Virginia warns that a fraudulent texting scam has been launched throughout West Virginia claiming to be associated with the Job Jumpstart Program. WorkForce officials have received reports of West Virginians receiving text alerts with the following message: WorkForce West Virginia does NOT send text messages to Job Jumpstart applicants or claimants. Text […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lootpress

Gov. Justice appoints Lorrie Smith as new State Workforce Resiliency Officer

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Lorrie Smith to the new position of State Workforce Resiliency Officer. Created by the passage of the Governor’s West Virginia Workforce Resiliency Act, the new State Workforce Resiliency Office will operate on behalf of the Governor to coordinate workforce development, job training, education, and related programs across numerous State agencies and entities to grow West Virginia’s workforce and to provide more options for West Virginians seeking work and West Virginia businesses seeking employees. The Workforce Resiliency Officer is tasked with leading these efforts.
EDUCATION
WVNT-TV

The 1,000 Year Flood 6th Anniversary

(WVNS) — Six years ago, on June 23, 2016, a once in a lifetime weather event occurred in southern West Virginia. 23 lives were lost and the memory is forever etched in the minds of the people here. On this day, six years ago, torrential rain fell in great...
ENVIRONMENT
WSAZ

Storms knock out power to thousands

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several thousand people are without power Wednesday night after strong to severe thunderstorms moved through parts of the region. According to Appalachian Power, Kanawha County is the most affected with more than 10,800 customer outages as of 9 p.m. Around that same time, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Kanawha County with up to 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail possible.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Appalachian Regional Commission funds 4 projects in WVa

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded more than $340,000 for four projects in West Virginia. U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding Tuesday. It will help provide upgrades to lighting infrastructure in Charleston, design of a multistate career pathways system, youth leadership training in sciences, and equipment improvements in the McDowell County Renaissance Village, the senators said in a news release.
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WV leaders mourn the 6 killed in Logan County helicopter crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Leaders from Logan County and across the state are reacting and expressing their condolences after six people were killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday evening. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed around 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 near Route 17 in Logan County, killing the […]
Metro News

A slow rebound for Mingo County from storm damages

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Crews from Appalachian Power continued to work Tuesday on repairs to the last of the outages caused by a powerful thunderstorm which passed through the southern West Virginia coalfields last Friday. It was a storm which left thousands in the dark, but for many in the most remote areas of Mingo County, the damage will be far more lasting.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Wells named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year for 2022

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Michael Wells, superintendent of Pleasants County, has been named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year for 2022. Since 1988, the West Virginia Department of Education in conjunction with the WV Association of School Administrators has named a Superintendent of the Year. Each year, superintendents from across the state are evaluated for their contribution to the school system they currently serve for academic progress, facility improvement, leadership capacity, staff and student progress and achievement, district progress, and overall district operations.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Gas Prices See Extreme Highs And Lows

President Biden has called on Congress to suspend the 18 cents a gallon federal gasoline and 24 cents a gallon diesel fuel taxes for the next 90 days. In West Virginia, gasoline prices are seeing extreme highs and lows. WVPB spoke with some state petroleum and retail experts on the polarity in what you’re paying at the pump.
TRAFFIC
WBOY 12 News

WalletHub says West Virginia is among worst states for road trips

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A study and ranking by WalletHub has placed West Virginia among the 10 worst states for summer road trips. According to the ranking, West Virginia has among the fewest road trip activities in the country and is mid-level in other categories. In the three main categories, West Virginia was ranked 45th for […]
LIFESTYLE
Lootpress

Manchin, Capito announce funding for nine West Virginia healthcare providers

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $424,636 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to support nine West Virginia healthcare providers. This funding from the Provider Relief Fund (PRF) was included in the CARES Act and other bipartisan COVID-19 pandemic relief packages.
HEALTH SERVICES
WTRF- 7News

Senator Capito agrees with West Virginia Governor, no to gas tax holiday

As the price of gas in the Mountain State hovers around five dollars a gallon, Governor Jim Justice has said no to a gas tax holiday.  Blaming the Biden administration for the high money for infrastructure would be hard to replace. U-S Senator Shelley Moore Capito agrees, “I don’t think erasing the gas tax is the best way to solve a very difficult problem. And […]
MOUNTAIN, WV
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases decline over holiday weekend in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia declined over the long holiday weekend while the cumulative positive test rate inched up. The state’s active case total dipped to 1,905, down from 2,004 on Thursday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s cumulative percent positive moved to 8.15% while the daily positive test rate Tuesday came in at 12.11%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia wants to raise reimbursement rates for Ambulance Medical Transportation Services

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – At the direction of Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Medical Services plans to submit a State Plan Amendment to seek approval to raise ground ambulance medical transportation services to 100% of the Medicare geographic prevailing fee.   This will provide approximately 208 ambulance providers with […]
HEALTH SERVICES
