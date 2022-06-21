West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declares state of emergency for Mingo County

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Michael Wells, superintendent of Pleasants County, has been named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year for 2022. Since 1988, the West Virginia Department of Education in conjunction with the WV Association of School Administrators has named a Superintendent of the Year. Each year, superintendents from across the state are evaluated for their contribution to the school system they currently serve for academic progress, facility improvement, leadership capacity, staff and student progress and achievement, district progress, and overall district operations.

PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO