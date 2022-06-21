ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

This Pittsburgh psychiatrist risked his reputation to help hundreds receive safe abortions in the ’60s. Now, he doesn’t feel safe talking about it.

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Text illustration by Natasha Vicens/PublicSource) Prior to the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973, roughly 1 in 4 U.S. pregnancies were aborted. The procedure was illegal in most states without exception. Pennsylvania, alongside 16 other states, allowed the procedure — sometimes. Women needed permission from doctors, which usually...

PITTSBURGH, PA

