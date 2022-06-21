2023 Honda HR-V First Drive: The Gateway Of Honda Dreams

Luxury brand Montblanc has announced the latest smartwatch in its Summit series. The pen, watch, and leather goods manufacturer promises its latest device will incorporate "classic fine watchmaking design and state-of-the-art smartwatch technology." The company's previous luxury smartwatch, the Montblanc Summit 2, was released in 2018, while the original Summit made its debut the year before. Like its predecessors, the Summit 3 will exist in the Android ecosystem and sport the latest version of Google's Wear OS. It's also likely to be as expensive as you would expect from a company that makes pens priced at several thousand dollars.
