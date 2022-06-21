2023 Honda HR-V First Drive: The Gateway Of Honda Dreams

The Cadillac Escalade has been around since the 1999 model year, and from its debut, it's become one of the most well-known luxury SUVs on the market. One of the things that set this vehicle from Cadillac apart from its rivals is its size: there are other full-size SUVs out there, but few have the presence and scale of the Escalade. Well ahead of the current trend for big, bold trucks, the Escalade has always been a behemoth, and that fact is just one of the reasons people love it. For years it has been a perfect SUV for large families unwilling to compromise on space or luxury.

