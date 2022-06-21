ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Read How Homebuilder Lennar Fared In Q2

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lennar Corp LEN reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 30% year-on-year to $8.36 billion, beating the consensus of $8.11 billion. Homebuilding revenues rose 33% Y/Y. Home deliveries for the...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

Tesla stock's price-to-earnings ratio has fallen to nearly 87, well below an average ratio of 270 in the last year. In five years, Enphase Energy grew its trailing-12-month revenue consistently for the past five years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Levi Strauss Stock a Buy?

Fiscal first-quarter revenue and adjusted EPS grew 22% and 35%, respectively, year over year. Despite the solid quarterly results, investors should hold off considering buying the stock for now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Margin#Home Sales#Homebuilder Lennar Fared#Lennar Corp Len#Fy22#Eps#Q3
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For June 23, 2022: FedEx, Accenture And More

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Accenture plc ACN to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $15.35 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares fell 0.7% to $284.35 in after-hours trading. Steelcase Inc. SCS reported upbeat results for...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Why Are All These Top Stocks Splitting Their Stocks?

Amazon implemented a 20-for-1 stock split in June. Alphabet, Tesla, and Shopify have stock splits in the works. Stock splits don't fundamentally change a company's value but can increase demand from investors. Increased stock-split activity is partly a function of how the market climate has changed vs. the prior decade.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Tuesday trading: 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Tuesday that could impact trading. MORTGAGE RATES AT 13-YEAR HIGH: U.S. mortgage rates recently reached their highest level in more than 13 years. Recent economic data has shown sharp declines in key sectors. Hani Redha, a portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, said it is possible inflation could still climb further in the coming months as energy prices remain elevated. "The central banks, who have been our friends for a very long time, are telling us we should expect pain," Redha said. "That inflation number is the only thing that matters right now. Even if we see growth slowing a lot, that will not be enough to cause the Fed to change course."
STOCKS
Benzinga

After-Hours Action: Why LendingTree Stock Is Plunging

LendingTree Inc TREE shares are falling in Thursday's after-hours session after the company revised its second-quarter guidance. LendingTree said it now expects second-quarter revenue to be between $259 million and $264 million versus its previous guidance of $283 million to $293 million. Variable marketing margin is now expected to be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Citi Sees Gross Margin Expansion Ahead For Spotify

Citi analyst Jason B. Bazinet noted that Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT has been building a broader audio platform that spans both Music and Podcasts for several years. He noted that these investments have not helped or hurt gross margins. However, with larger tailwinds from Marketplace and smaller headwinds from Podcasting,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)?

Dogecoin (DOGE) was created as a cheerful alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum in 2013. It is based on Litecoin and uses the same proof-of-work technology. Dogecoin initially started as a joke based on a popular meme featuring a Shiba Inu (a Japanese breed of dog); however, today, it is one of the most popular coins in the cryptocurrency space.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Crashing Nasdaq Stocks That You Shouldn't Buy on the Dip

Tilray's focus on growth at all costs could set the company up for some serious challenges down the road. Tesla's business is facing challenges amid inflation, which doesn't make its high-priced stock look too attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
51K+
Followers
142K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy