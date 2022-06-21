Read How Homebuilder Lennar Fared In Q2

Here are the key events taking place on Tuesday that could impact trading. MORTGAGE RATES AT 13-YEAR HIGH: U.S. mortgage rates recently reached their highest level in more than 13 years. Recent economic data has shown sharp declines in key sectors. Hani Redha, a portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, said it is possible inflation could still climb further in the coming months as energy prices remain elevated. "The central banks, who have been our friends for a very long time, are telling us we should expect pain," Redha said. "That inflation number is the only thing that matters right now. Even if we see growth slowing a lot, that will not be enough to cause the Fed to change course."

