Nonprofit serves dual health purpose

From left, Cindy Hall, Ryan Feeney, Deborah Richards, and Kimberly Little, at the Creative Living Community of Connecticut’s Farmstand store in Coventry. Feeney one of the clients who works in CLCC’s Greenhouse Vocational Program for adults with developmental disabilities. (Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer)

CLCC provides jobs for the developmentally-challenged and fresh food for the public

COVENTRY — For many people with developmental and mental disabilities and their families there is a concern that develops over time about what happens to them once they reach adulthood and how they will be able to sustain themselves after their parents are no longer capable of providing for them.

The Creative Living Community of Connecticut is a local nonprofit working to provide solutions for people facing this dilemma by providing jobs for people with disabilities.

CLCC runs the Greenhouse Vocational Program for adults with developmental disabilities. Clients spend two to three hours in the greenhouse per week, receiving vocational training in planting and gardening, and developing physical and social skills to prepare them for daily life in the community and to increase participants’ employment opportunities.

The program’s primary goal is to intentionally engage participants in growing microgreens, to stay focused on the task at hand, and to work with others in a shared setting. Microgreens and other produce grown in the program are sold to local restaurants and individuals in the community to sustain the greenhouse operations and generate revenue to further serve those with developmental disabilities.

Creative Living Community of Connecticut

WHAT: Nonprofit that runs the greenhouse vocational program for people with developmental disabilities.

WHERE: 2645 Boston Turnpike, Coventry.

FARMSTAND HOURS: Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Weekends, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EVENTS: Farm-to-table dinner, Saturday, July 16.

MISCELLANEOUS: Volunteers welcome.

CONTACT: creativelivingcommunityofct.org

The organization was conceived 16 years ago.

Cindy Hall, CLCC director, said, “Back in 2006, conversation started in the basement of Emmanuel Lutheran Church as to what would happen to members of the congregation who had developmental/mental disabilities and wondering what happens when the parents are no longer able to take care of their children.”

Over the years, CLCC has served individuals with various disabilities, she said, such as people with neurotypical and neurodiverse disabilities.

“We’ve had individuals who use a wheelchair,” Hall said. “The folks who have really gotten involved are on the autism spectrum.”

“It’s a good experience,” said Ryan Feeney, an autistic man who works at the CLCC farmstand store.

“It does give paying jobs,” he said. “It gives people a start to earning their own money. I’ve been involved since 2016. I live in Manchester. I have my own apartment.”

Feeney said that working at the shop feels great.

A selection of jams and sauces on sale at the Creative Living Community of Connecticut’s farmstand in Coventry. (Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer)

“I can help and work with the community,” he said. “It’s great to know that they’re getting fresh vegetables and all local stuff.”

In 2009, the CLCC was established as a non-profit.

“The mission is to create an agriculture community for people with and without developmental disabilities, because we know the needs and services are so limited here for adults,” Hall said.

Once people reach the age of 21 and education stops, she said, if people don’t have families to support them, they are on their own.

“Some are supported by DCF, but others who are very high-functioning who have the skills may not have a job because they need a little extra support,” Hall said. “How are we going to help people vocationally, socially, but also for living? That’s a big issue in the state of Connecticut — housing for adults with developmental disabilities.”

Over the upcoming years, Hall said the CLCC intends to continue with outreach. They have already received several grants, she said, which has led to the creation of their first vocational training project in Vernon, the Tolland Agricultural Center.

“We’ve been growing microgreens there for 10 years with the helping hands of many of our adults,” Hall said. “It gives them vocational experience, a sense of purpose and something to do during the week.”

The CLCC store offers a variety of fresh vegetables grown at the Tolland Agricultural Center and a multi-acre garden behind the store. They also offer jarred jellies, jams, pickled products, and eggs.

The CLCC, Hall said, has agreements with several restaurants throughout the region where the restaurants purchase some of the produce that has been grown at the Tolland Agricultural Center, including Max Oyster Bar in West Hartford, Max Fish and Ken’s Corner in Glastonbury, Café Aura in Manchester, and Carbone’s Kitchen in Bloomfield.

“It’s really about having the adults have a sense of purpose, and what can be better than one of our participants deliver and greet the chefs and workers?” Hall said.

Brian Costa, manager of Max Fish in Glastonbury, is enthusiastic about working with creative living.

“They have a very consistent product and their delivery is on point. Their microgreens are always fresh. They pay close attention to what they’re sending,” he said. “They’re local and they’re a nonprofit. It’s great to work with them,” Costa said.