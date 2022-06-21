ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry, CT

Nonprofit serves dual health purpose

By Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zhIfa_0gHEoyis00
From left, Cindy Hall, Ryan Feeney, Deborah Richards, and Kimberly Little, at the Creative Living Community of Connecticut’s Farmstand store in Coventry. Feeney one of the clients who works in CLCC’s Greenhouse Vocational Program for adults with developmental disabilities. (Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer)

CLCC provides jobs for the developmentally-challenged and fresh food for the public

COVENTRY — For many people with developmental and mental disabilities and their families there is a concern that develops over time about what happens to them once they reach adulthood and how they will be able to sustain themselves after their parents are no longer capable of providing for them.

The Creative Living Community of Connecticut is a local nonprofit working to provide solutions for people facing this dilemma by providing jobs for people with disabilities.

CLCC runs the Greenhouse Vocational Program for adults with developmental disabilities. Clients spend two to three hours in the greenhouse per week, receiving vocational training in planting and gardening, and developing physical and social skills to prepare them for daily life in the community and to increase participants’ employment opportunities.

The program’s primary goal is to intentionally engage participants in growing microgreens, to stay focused on the task at hand, and to work with others in a shared setting. Microgreens and other produce grown in the program are sold to local restaurants and individuals in the community to sustain the greenhouse operations and generate revenue to further serve those with developmental disabilities.

Creative Living Community of Connecticut

WHAT: Nonprofit that runs the greenhouse vocational program for people with developmental disabilities.

WHERE: 2645 Boston Turnpike, Coventry.

FARMSTAND HOURS: Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Weekends, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EVENTS: Farm-to-table dinner, Saturday, July 16.

MISCELLANEOUS: Volunteers welcome.

CONTACT: creativelivingcommunityofct.org

The organization was conceived 16 years ago.

Cindy Hall, CLCC director, said, “Back in 2006, conversation started in the basement of Emmanuel Lutheran Church as to what would happen to members of the congregation who had developmental/mental disabilities and wondering what happens when the parents are no longer able to take care of their children.”

Over the years, CLCC has served individuals with various disabilities, she said, such as people with neurotypical and neurodiverse disabilities.

“We’ve had individuals who use a wheelchair,” Hall said. “The folks who have really gotten involved are on the autism spectrum.”

“It’s a good experience,” said Ryan Feeney, an autistic man who works at the CLCC farmstand store.

“It does give paying jobs,” he said. “It gives people a start to earning their own money. I’ve been involved since 2016. I live in Manchester. I have my own apartment.”

Feeney said that working at the shop feels great.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jCYqk_0gHEoyis00
A selection of jams and sauces on sale at the Creative Living Community of Connecticut’s farmstand in Coventry. (Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer)

“I can help and work with the community,” he said. “It’s great to know that they’re getting fresh vegetables and all local stuff.”

In 2009, the CLCC was established as a non-profit.

“The mission is to create an agriculture community for people with and without developmental disabilities, because we know the needs and services are so limited here for adults,” Hall said.

Once people reach the age of 21 and education stops, she said, if people don’t have families to support them, they are on their own.

“Some are supported by DCF, but others who are very high-functioning who have the skills may not have a job because they need a little extra support,” Hall said. “How are we going to help people vocationally, socially, but also for living? That’s a big issue in the state of Connecticut — housing for adults with developmental disabilities.”

Over the upcoming years, Hall said the CLCC intends to continue with outreach. They have already received several grants, she said, which has led to the creation of their first vocational training project in Vernon, the Tolland Agricultural Center.

“We’ve been growing microgreens there for 10 years with the helping hands of many of our adults,” Hall said. “It gives them vocational experience, a sense of purpose and something to do during the week.”

The CLCC store offers a variety of fresh vegetables grown at the Tolland Agricultural Center and a multi-acre garden behind the store. They also offer jarred jellies, jams, pickled products, and eggs.

The CLCC, Hall said, has agreements with several restaurants throughout the region where the restaurants purchase some of the produce that has been grown at the Tolland Agricultural Center, including Max Oyster Bar in West Hartford, Max Fish and Ken’s Corner in Glastonbury, Café Aura in Manchester, and Carbone’s Kitchen in Bloomfield.

“It’s really about having the adults have a sense of purpose, and what can be better than one of our participants deliver and greet the chefs and workers?” Hall said.

Brian Costa, manager of Max Fish in Glastonbury, is enthusiastic about working with creative living.

“They have a very consistent product and their delivery is on point. Their microgreens are always fresh. They pay close attention to what they’re sending,” he said. “They’re local and they’re a nonprofit. It’s great to work with them,” Costa said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

EVENTS: Flag field for heroes to be installed at Hale Homestead

Flags to honor military service members, veterans, and heroes, are available for purchase at the Nathan Hale Homestead, 2299 South St., Coventry. Flags cost $10 each and will be part of the fifth annual Flag Field for Heroes, presented in partnership with the Coventry Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Coventry American Legion on Saturday, July 2.
COVENTRY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tolland, CT
City
Coventry, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
State
Connecticut State
City
West Hartford, CT
City
Manchester, CT
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
iheart.com

CT Humane Society Career Fairs THIS WEEK!

CT Humane Society to Host Two Animal Care and Veterinary Career Fairs. Immediate Openings in Animal Care and Veterinary Careers. Newington, CT— Feel like you’re stuck in a hamster wheel? Seeking days that make your tail wag? If making the world a better place for pets is the thing that makes your heart sing, consider doing it full-time! At the Connecticut Humane Society, you’ll not only change pets’ lives but the lives of the people who love them, too.
NEWINGTON, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Rule No. 1: Do Not Ignore Nazis

White supremacists have been trying to recruit new members in Connecticut, and we need some ground rules. As town officials in Newington, West Hartford, Bristol, East Hartford, and elsewhere are seeing these groups try to make inroads, it’s understandable if town officials are at a loss as to what to do.
BRISTOL, CT
fox61.com

These are the events happening around Connecticut, June 24-26

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last weekend in June and officially summer!. This weekend is packed with fun summer activities including concerts and other shows, and the final weekend of Pride Month events around the state!. Pride Month. Pantochino Productions Inc. will debut a new musical "As Long As...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Vocational Training#Gardening#Charity#Nonprofit#Clcc
Journal Inquirer

MUSEUMS: Celebrate ‘Seuss-iversary’ at the Springfield Museums

The Springfield Museums are in the midst of a year-long celebration of Dr. Seuss called “Seuss-iversary,” which recognizes the fifth anniversary of the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, the 20th anniversary of the Dr. Seuss National Memorial Sculpture Garden, and the opening of Ted’s House and Innovation Center (virtual visits only).
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Cornerstone Christian School

MANCHESTER — These students were named to the fourth quarter honor roll at Cornerstone Christian School. Kallista Adams, William Gray, Sydnie Hoover, Norah Snellenberger, Sarah Snellenberger, Meisha Sullivan. Honors. Gabriel Pekari, Robert Shemenski, Sage Yoreo. GRADE 11. High honors. Addison Breton, Madison Chen. Honors. Jayden Knowland, Cityra Lee, Kira...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Church spruced up ahead of tower 75th anniversary

MANCHESTER — A historic local church recently received a roughly $65,000 revamp ahead of a special anniversary this week honoring its members who served in World War II. The Center Congregational Church on Wednesday will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its steeple clocks, which were installed in 1947 to commemorate the 11 members of the congregation who died while serving in World War II, church historian Roberta Macaro said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Charities
Journal Inquirer

Parents urged to apply for child tax credit

SOUTH WINDSOR — Parents are encouraged to apply soon for a new child tax credit that offers a $250 rebate per child younger than 17 — a program that was included in the state budget and is expected to offer relief to hundreds of thousands of families in the state.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Vernon to hike wages for non-union workers

VERNON — The Town Council unanimously voted to approve a 2% wage increase for both full-time and part-time non-union town employees on Tuesday night. WHAT: The Vernon Town Council unanimously authorized a 2% wage increase for non-union town employees to take effect on July 1. HOW MANY: The wage...
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

St. Bernard School

ENFIELD — These students were named to the third trimester honor roll at St. Bernard School. Alexander Camp, Grace Herman. Emma Beckstead, Emily Birdsey, Makayla Ciechowski, Zackery Davey, Ella Gugliotti, Logan Vaghini. President’s list. Anthony Rosati, Mackenzie Pierz-Gaudet. GRADE 7. Honors. Bryson Cumento, Noah Dion, Liam Feeley, Robert...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor restaurant owner embraces change

WINDSOR — Juan Guzman has lived in the United States for nearly 35 years, an immigrant from Mexico. He found a career in the construction industry and started his own business 25 years ago, building houses throughout the region. About 2½ years ago, Guzman decided to pursue a new...
Journal Inquirer

MUSIC: Take in an afternoon of jazz Saturday

Nelson Bello of East Hartford and his Latin Jazz Quintet will bring Latin rhythms to the lawn at East Hartford Public Library on Saturday, June 25, at 1 p.m. Appearing with him will be Benny Velazquez, bass; Damian Curtis, piano; Nathan Perez, trombone; and Esteban Arrufatt, drums. Bello studied at...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
multihousingnews.com

Lloyd Jones Buys Historic Connecticut Senior Living

The 113-unit property in West Hartford used to be a boarding school for girls. Lloyd Jones has acquired the 113-unit Hamilton Heights, a historic senior housing community in West Hartford, Conn. The new owner is slated to renovate and rebrand the property as AVIVA West Hartford. The seller was Peregrine Senior Living.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ellington has new director of public works

ELLINGTON — Ken Radziwon recently started his new position as the town’s director of public works and Water Pollution Control Authority administrator. The Board of Selectmen appointed Radziwon at its meeting on May 17, and he started his position June 6. His salary is $125,000. Radziwon is replacing...
ELLINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
336
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy