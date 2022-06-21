ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

Tuesday morning News Update

WSMV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother heat wave is hitting the region this week, and your car’s air conditioner is being...

www.wsmv.com

wgnsradio.com

Speed a Possible Factor in Tuesday Rollover Accident on I-24 in Rutherford County

(Rutherford County, Tenn.) – There was a serious auto accident on Interstate 24 East Tuesday morning around 7:30 and speed likely played a role in the crash. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports an 18-year-old driver, who according to the THP was traveling at a high rate of speed, rear ended another motorist near the Sam Ridley Parkway exit in Smyrna.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Fishing advisory issued for several Midstate counties

Another heat wave is hitting the region this week, and your car’s air conditioner is being pushed to the limit to keep you cool. Friends are trying to help a Dickson woman after a tree fell and nearly took her life. Monday evening news update from News4. Updated: 13...
DICKSON, TN
Nationwide Report

Paula M Rush died, 2 people injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Wilson County (Mt. Juliet, TN)

Paula M Rush died, 2 people injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Wilson County (Mt. Juliet, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified Paula M Rush, from Hendersonville, as the victim who died after a multi-vehicle wreck that injured two others in Wilson County on Wednesday. As per the initial information, the fatal 4-vehicle pile-up took place just before 10 a.m. on Highway 70 and Mattehorn Drive [...]
WILSON COUNTY, TN
smokeybarn.com

FIRE ALERT: Several Grass/Brush Fires Straining First Responders

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The high temperatures, very dry conditions, and fierce winds have sparked several grass and brush fires in and around Robertson County. Watch out for first responder traffic and road closures in the following areas. -9146 Highway 49 E. Orlinda – Grass fire....
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Dog rescue struggles during heat wave

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Big Fluffy Dog Rescue asked the community for help during this week’s heat wave. BFGR posted on Facebook a picture of their A/C reading almost 90 degrees at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. They said in the post that only the five-ton unit was working however that is not enough to keep their building cool when it is over 100 degrees.
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

NES asks customers to conserve power during heat wave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As temperatures continue to hit record numbers this week, Nashville Electric Service asked customers to continue to help lower the heavy demand on the electric system during the ongoing heat wave by conserving energy. The Tennessee Valley Authority requested customers to exercise a voluntary reduction in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Child gets hand trapped in pool jet in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Chapel Hill Fire Department along with several other agencies helped free a 5-year-old’s hand that became stuck in a pool jet. CHFD crews, along with responders from the Franklin Fire Department, responded to the incident at the community pool in...
CHAPEL HILL, TN
WSMV

Blistering heat unavoidable for summer football practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As critical as summer practice is for high school football teams, there is more to worry about on weeks like this than just Xs and Os. Heat indexes often in the triple digits are forcing coaches and players to follow strict rules dedicated to keep young athletes from overheating.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Why there's a warning about eating fish in TN

Earlier this week, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation issued Precautionary Fish Consumption Advisories for Center Hill and Dale Hollow lakes, as well as that part of the Cumberland River that runs through Nashville. So what does this mean?
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: 3-Vehicle Crash Monday PM

(MURFREESBORO) Here's an update on the Monday (6/20/2022) evening crash that occurred at 6:42PM at the intersection of NW Broad Street and N. Thompson Lane. A citizen phoned police to report that a vehicle was on its side with possible entrapment. It has also been confirmed that three vehicles were...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

7 firefighters, 3 residents transported following apartment fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ten people were hospitalized following an apartment fire Wednesday. WSMV 4 spoke with one man who jumped from the balcony of his home to escape the flames. Seven firefighters were transported with heat-related injuries, and another firefighter had minor burns. In addition, three residents were taken...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Goodlettsville residents experience trash pick-up pains

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The ongoing heatwave is making an already smelly problem even worse for neighbors in the Goodlettsville area. According to customers, more than 2,000 homes that use Kleen Way Disposal for their trash pickup have been waiting days and even weeks for their cans to be emptied. As a result, many garbage bags are now sitting on the ground next to overflowing cans waiting to be picked up.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN

