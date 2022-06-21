Tuesday morning News Update

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Big Fluffy Dog Rescue asked the community for help during this week’s heat wave. BFGR posted on Facebook a picture of their A/C reading almost 90 degrees at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. They said in the post that only the five-ton unit was working however that is not enough to keep their building cool when it is over 100 degrees.

LA VERGNE, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO