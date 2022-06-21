ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Researchers discover new endoplasmic reticulum sorting mechanism in plants

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtein sorting in the secretory pathway is essential for cellular compartmentalization and homeostasis in eukaryotic cells. The endoplasmic reticulum (ER) is the biosynthetic and folding factory of secretory cargo proteins. The cargo transport from the ER to the Golgi is highly selective, but the molecular mechanism for the sorting specificity is...

phys.org

Phys.org

Scientists identify a protein key to inhibiting replication of the flu virus

A collaborative study from UT Southwestern scientists has identified a new function for a protein called TAO2 that appears to be key to inhibiting replication of the influenza virus, which sickens millions of individuals worldwide each year and kills hundreds of thousands. The findings were published in PNAS. "These results...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Systematic warming pool discovered in the Pacific due to human activities

In a study just released in the journal Communications Earth and Environment, Dr. Armineh Barkhordarian confirms that this systematic warming pool is not the result of natural climatic variations—but of human influences instead. "This warming pool will continue to increase the water temperature in the future, increasing both the...
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

A wealth of new biosynthetic pathways from the global ocean microbiome

DNA from more than 1,000 marine microbial communities around the world was used to reconstruct around 26,000 genomes. The analyses identified a highly biosynthetically diverse family of bacteria in the open ocean, as well as new enzymes and biochemical compounds. ‘Expert opinion’ and the figure are published under a CC...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Soil microbes return after replanting local native plants

Robust long-term ecosystem restoration relies not just on replanting native vegetation but on the recovery of underlying soil biodiversity—yet this area has received little attention and is poorly understood, Flinders University researchers say. A new article in Biological Conversation calls for better insights and solutions to fill this gap...
WILDLIFE
US News and World Report

Scientists Probe Link Between 'Snow Blood' and Climate Change

CHAMONIX, France (Reuters) - Standing on a snowy mountainside about 2,500 metres above sea level, Eric Marechal holds up a crimson test-tube. Inside is an algae sample known as "snow blood," a phenomenon that accelerates Alpine thaw and that scientists worry is spreading. "These algae are green. But when it's...
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers make virus-fighting face masks

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute researchers have developed an accessible way to make N95 face masks not only effective barriers to germs, but on-contact germ killers. The antiviral, antibacterial masks can potentially be worn longer, causing less plastic waste as the masks do not need to be replaced as frequently. Helen Zha,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Tracking chirality in real time

Chiral molecules exist in two forms, called enantiomers, which are mirror images of each other and non-superimposable—much like a pair of hands. While they share most chemical and physical properties, enantiomers can have adverse effects in (bio)chemical phenomena. For example, a protein or enzyme may only bind one enantiomeric form of a target molecule. Consequently, identification and control of chirality is often key to designing (bio)chemical compounds, e.g., in the food, fragrance, and pharmaceutical industries.
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

A ternary heterogeneous hydrogel with strength elements for resilient, self-healing, and recyclable epidermal electronics

Epidermal sensing devices, which mimic functionalities and mechanical properties of natural skin, offer great potential for real-time health monitoring via continuous checking of vital signs. However, most existing skin-mounted electronics use a flexible film with high elastic modulus, which hinders physical activity and causes interfacial delamination and skin irritation. The compliance of hydrogel-based devices can firmly conform to complex, curved surfaces without introducing excessive interfacial stresses. However, most hydrogels still suffer from the weakness of stable and reproducible sensing. In this work, we report a skin-friendly epidermal electronic made of a resilient, self-healing, and recyclable polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) hydrogel. The hydrogel is reinforced through a ternary heterogeneous network for good mechanical robustness while maintaining high stretchability and exceptional conformability. Simultaneously, the abundant dynamic hydrogen bonds give the hydrogel rapid self-healing ability. The assembled hydrogel epidermal electronic is able to stably monitor multiple physiological signals as well as sense the strain level of the skin motion and joint bending. The unique, versatile, environmental and biological friendly epidermal electronics will have broad applications in health care, human-machine interface, augmented reality, and so on.
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

Inexpensive method detects synthetic cannabinoids, banned pesticides

Scientists have modified proteins involved in plants' natural response to stress, making them the basis of innovative tests for multiple chemicals, including banned pesticides and deadly, synthetic cannabinoids. During drought, plants produce ABA, a hormone that helps them hold on to water. Additional proteins, called receptors, help the plant recognize...
RIVERSIDE TOWNSHIP, MI
Nature.com

Development of reverse osmosis membranes by incorporating polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes (POSSs)

Reverse osmosis (RO) membranes composed of polyamides and cellulose acetates are used as separation layers in pure-water production. However, improving the separation performance and antifouling properties of RO membranes is necessary. The term 'fouling' describes the adhesion of organic substances and bacteria to membrane surfaces. To resolve these problems, composite membranes comprising organic polymers and inorganic nanofillers have been developed. Recently, polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes (POSSs), which are cage-shaped, subnanosized molecules exhibiting organic"“inorganic hybrid structures, have been studied as nanofillers or building blocks for RO membranes. These reports, along with structural analyses and simulation studies, revealed that the incorporation of POSS components into RO membranes improved their water flux, NaCl rejection, chemical durability, and antifouling properties. This review describes recent research on the improvement of RO membranes by incorporating POSS components, including our previous related studies.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Using microbrewery waste to synthesize carbon quantum dots

For a few years now, spent grain, the cereal residue from breweries, has been reused in animal feed. This material could also be used in nanotechnology. Professor Federico Rosei's team at the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has shown that microbrewery waste can be used as a carbon source to synthesize quantum dots. The work, done in collaboration with Claudiane Ouellet-Plamondon of the École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), was published in the Royal Society of Chemistry's journal RSC Advances.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nanoscale defect evaluation framework combining real-time transmission electron microscopy and integrated machine learning-particle filter estimation

Observation of dynamic processes by transmission electron microscopy (TEM) is an attractive technique to experimentally analyze materials' nanoscale phenomena and understand the microstructure-properties relationships in nanoscale. Even if spatial and temporal resolutions of real-time TEM increase significantly, it is still difficult to say that the researchers quantitatively evaluate the dynamic behavior of defects. Images in TEM video are a two-dimensional projection of three-dimensional space phenomena, thus missing information must be existed that makes image's uniquely accurate interpretation challenging. Therefore, even though they are still a clustering high-dimensional data and can be compressed to two-dimensional, conventional statistical methods for analyzing images may not be powerful enough to track nanoscale behavior by removing various artifacts associated with experiment; and automated and unbiased processing tools for such big-data are becoming mission-critical to discover knowledge about unforeseen behavior. We have developed a method to quantitative image analysis framework to resolve these problems, in which machine learning and particle filter estimation are uniquely combined. The quantitative and automated measurement of the dislocation velocity in an Fe-31Mn-3Al-3Si autunitic steel subjected to the tensile deformation was performed to validate the framework, and an intermittent motion of the dislocations was quantitatively analyzed. The framework is successfully classifying, identifying and tracking nanoscale objects; these are not able to be accurately implemented by the conventional mean-path based analysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structure, optical properties and antimicrobial activities of MgO"“BiCrO nanocomposites prepared via solvent-deficient method

MgO"“Bi2âˆ’xCrxO3 nanocomposites for x"‰="‰0 and 0.07 were fabricated using the solvent-deficient route. X-ray diffraction method, scanning electron microscopy (SEM), energy dispersive X-ray analysis (EDXA) and UV"“Vis spectroscopy were employed to study the properties. The samples were also evaluated for the antibacterial activity. The x"‰="‰0 sample showed a dominant monoclinic crystalline structure of \(\alpha\text{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) phase. No peaks attributed to MgO were observed. Cr-doped \(\text{MgO}{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) in which Bi was substituted showed that \({\text{the tetragonal BiCrO}}_{3}\) phase was also present in the \(\text{MgO}{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) composite. The Scherrer formula was employed to determine the crystallite size of the samples. The Cr-doped sample showed a decrease in the crystallite size. The microstructures of the non-doped MgO"“Bi2O3 and MgO"“Bi1.93Cr0.07O3 composites consisted of micrometer sized grains and were uniformly distributed. Direct transition energy gap, \({E}_{\text{g}}\) decreased from 3.14 to 2.77Â eV with Cr-doping as determined from UV"“Vis spectroscopy. The Cr-doped \(\text{MgO}{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) nanocomposites exhibited two energy gaps at 2.36 and 2.76Â eV. The antibacterial activity was determined against gram-negative bacteria (Salmonella typhimurium and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) and gram-positive bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus) by disc diffusion method. Cr-doping led to a decrease in inhibitory activity of MgO"“Bi2âˆ’xCrxO3 nanocomposite against the various types of bacteria.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researchers discover a new receptor regulating sebaceous gland progenitor cell function

Stem cells and progenitor cells play an important role in the renewal of multiple tissues. Professor Jyrki Heino's research group from the University of Turku together and Professor Fiona Watt´s research group from King's College London have discovered a molecule called embigin on the surface of epithelia progenitor cells and proven its significance to sebaceous gland function.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Remote sensing helps track carbon storage in mangroves

Mangrove forests store huge amounts of carbon but figuring out how much is stored globally is challenging. Now, researchers from Japan have developed a new model that uses remote sensing of environmental conditions to determine the productivity of mangrove forests. In a recent study in Scientific Reports, researchers from the...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Ovum‑in‑ovo egg suggests titanosaur's reproductive biology was more like birds than reptiles

A trio of researchers, two with the University of Delhi and a third with the Dhar District, Higher Secondary School, has found the first-ever example of an ovum-in-ovo dinosaur egg. In their paper published in Scientific Reports, Harsha Dhiman, Guntupalli Prasad and Vishal Verma describe the dinosaur egg they found and why they believe it suggests at least one type of dinosaur reproduction was more like modern birds than reptiles.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Curiosity captures stunning views of a changing Mars landscape

For the past year, NASA's Curiosity Mars rover has been traveling through a transition zone from a clay-rich region to one filled with a salty mineral called sulfate. While the science team targeted the clay-rich region and the sulfate-laden one for evidence each can offer about Mars' watery past, the transition zone is proving to be scientifically fascinating as well. In fact, this transition may provide the record of a major shift in Mars' climate billions of years ago that scientists are just beginning to understand.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

How the first biomolecules could have been formed

The chemical precursors of present-day biomolecules could have formed not only in the deep sea at hydrothermal vents, but also in warm ponds on the Earth's surface. The chemical reactions that may have occurred in this "primordial soup" have now been reproduced in experiments by an international team led by researchers of Friedrich Schiller University Jena, Germany. They even found that one of the nucleobases, which represent the code of our genetic material, could have originated from the surface of our planet.
CHEMISTRY

