ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

NC Christian school coach accused of taking indecent liberties with student

By Dolan Reynolds
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27uRdf_0gHEn5jj00

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A Burlington Christian Academy coach is facing two felony charges and accused of being involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Burlington officers were recently told a coach at Burlington Christian Academy was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The BPD says it worked with the school administration to confirm the allegations and the relationship between the school employee and one student.

No other students were found to have been involved.

Marissa Faye Carter, 23, of Burlington, was arrested and charged with:

  • one count of felony sex act with a student
  • one count of felony indecent liberties with a student

She was initially held in the Alamance County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and has since been released.

The BPD is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile app P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

19-year-old inmate graduates from Hillside High School while in jail

While most high schools in Durham had their graduations in the last couple of weeks, one special ceremony took place Thursday morning in the Durham County Detention Facility. Teresa Sisco works as Durham Public Schools’ hospital homebound teacher. She also works with students in the detention facility. Sisco said school gives students something to focus on.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot to death on Saddlebranch Drive in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a shooting on Saddlebranch Drive in Guilford County, and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office says they haven’t found a suspect yet. At 1:28 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 4500 block of Saddlebranch Drive in the Gibsonville area. At […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, NC
Sports
Burlington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Alamance, NC
City
Burlington, NC
chapelboro.com

Driver Accidentally Shoots Self During Car Chase in Orange County

Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are charging a Mebane man with two felonies after he attempted to elude police in Hillsborough on Wednesday and accidentally shot himself in the process. A release from the sheriff’s office Thursday said authorities attempted to stop Kyreh Jasan Lloyd, 28, for...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man shot to death in Gibsonville

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot dead in Gibsonville on Thursday. Deputies are still searching for the person who pulled the trigger. Guilford County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to Saddlebranch Drive around 1:30 a.m. When they got there, they found Jason Erik Liles. Deputies said he'd...
GIBSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Liberties#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
WAVY News 10

Ex-Hampton police chief Sult named chief in NC

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Terry Sult, who retired as Hampton’s police chief in April 2021, has been named chief of police in Cary, North Carolina, after serving several months as interim chief. Sult retired from Hampton in April 2021 after five decades of law enforcement experience and serving...
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

Woman shot at Raleigh apartment complex

Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight at a Raleigh apartment complex. On Thursday around 1 a.m., officers from the Raleigh Police Department responded to the shooting at the Pines of Ashton apartments, located on Holston Lane in Raleigh near New Bern Avenue and WakeMed.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham police seeking information on hit-and-run investigation

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking the public for help to find the person who drove into a motorcyclist earlier this month and fled the scene. Andrew “Andy” Parks, 60, was riding his motorcycle home on Academy Road near the intersection of Chapel Hill Boulevard on June 3 around 10:30 p.m. when he was struck by another vehicle, according to police.
montgomeryherald.com

Candor man posts threats of violence

A Candor man has been arrested and charged with felony threat of mass violence after a local resident called Troy Police Department to make them aware of social media posts by David Kelly. The posts mentioned Troy Elementary School, a dentist office, the hospital, RCATs,. Kelly’s Facebook page is filled...
CANDOR, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Reidsville High School receives Lowe's Hometown grant

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools announced that Reidsville High School received a $300,000 grant from Lowe's Hometowns. This grant was given as a part of their initiative to restore and revitalize well-known places in different communities. As part of the grant, Reidsville High School will restore the...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

US-421 lane closed in Forsyth County crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of US-421 North was closed due to a crash near Kernersville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred at Mile Marker 228, near Exit 228 for Old Greensboro Road. There is no word as to what caused the crash available at this […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Lanes closed on Summit Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A disabled tractor trailer has closed both lanes on Summit Avenue near Textile Drive. Drivers should avoid this area and use an alternate route. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. OTHER TRENDING STORIES.
GREENSBORO, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy