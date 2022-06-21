Antonio Conte orders Tottenham trio to return for early pre-season training

One year after his appointment, Inter Milan and Simone Inzaghi have decided to extend his current deal for a further season. The two sides had a previous agreement valid until summer 2023 but the club wanted the former Lazio coach to extend his deal for an additional season. Inzaghi followed on the heels of Antonio Conte, who left Inter after winning Serie A. Conte left the Nerazzurri last summer, eventually taking over Tottenham Hotspur and Inter opted to appoint Inzaghi, who was previously at Lazio from 2016 to 2021. In his first season in charge, Inzaghi managed to win the Supercoppa Italiana and the Coppa Italia, winning both finals against Juventus.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO