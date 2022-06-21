ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lester Prairie, MN

Lester Prairie Police looking for missing teen

By Joel Niemeyer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lester Prairie Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Cheyenne Cadena, age 15. She was last...

ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Arrest Attempted Kidnapping Suspect

Brooklyn Park police have announced the arrest of an attempted kidnapping suspect that they had been seeking. Police say the suspect attempted to grab a 3-year-old child on Tuesday inside the McDonald’s restaurant at 1480 85th Ave. N. Police credit “pressure from concerned citizens” that led to the suspect...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect in attempted kidnapping at Brooklyn Park McDonald's turns self in

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap a child at a Twin Cities fast food restaurant has turned himself in, police said.The incident occurred at a Brooklyn Park McDonald's Tuesday afternoon. The man allegedly grabbed a child, who screamed. The suspect then took a cellphone from the child and left the scene on a bicycle.Police put out a call for help finding the suspect. On Wednesday, police said he turned himself in "due to pressure from concerned citizens."
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

92-year-old man dead, 60-year-old woman critically hurt in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. – A Robbinsdale man is dead and a Belle Plaine woman is fighting for her life after a crash Thursday afternoon in Scott County.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 12:38 p.m. on Highway 282 at County Road 79, which is in Sand Creek Township.A sedan was traveling northbound on C.R. 79 when it didn't stop at a stop sign, and collided with an SUV heading westbound on the highway. The sedan, driven by 92-year-old Vernon Ferdinand Rutzen, then started on fire.Rutzen was pronounced dead at HCMC in Minneapolis. The driver of the SUV, 60-year-old Lori Lynn Borchardt, is being treated for "life threatening" injuries at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.The state patrol says both drivers had their seat belts on, and alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Lester Prairie Police search for missing 15 year-old girl

(Lester Prairie, MN)-- The Lester Prairie Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15 year-old Cheyenne Cadena. She was last seen at her residence on June 17 possibly wearing sweatpants or jeans with a crop top and a black sweatshirt prior to leaving. She wears black rimmed glasses and has a nose and belly button piercing. It is unknown if she left on foot or in a vehicle with friends. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of 15 year-old Cheyenne Cadena, please contact the Lester Prairie Police Department at 320-864-1359.
LESTER PRAIRIE, MN
Bring Me The News

Standoff in St. Michael ends with suspect shot, airlifted

A standoff in St. Michael ended Wednesday evening after the armed suspect, 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, was shot and injured, according to authorities. In a brief statement at 9 p.m., the City of St. Michael and Wright County Sheriff's Office said Gardas is alive and has been airlifted to a hospital. Gardas was shot when officers entered the home around 8:30 p.m., resulting in what the sheriff's office described as an "armed confrontation."
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
northwrightcounty.today

Standoff Paralyzes St. Michael Neighborhoods

Wright County Sheriff’s Deputies, St. Cloud SWAT teams and other officials have been on the scene of a standoff in the 500 Block of Central Avenue Northeast in St. Michael after a domestic dispute spiraled into a scene where a man fired multiple shots into the area around his residence Tuesday, June 21.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

19-year-old man killed in crash in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A 19-year-old Eden Prairie man is dead after another driver hit and killed him in Shakopee overnight.The crash happened right around midnight near Valley Fair.Minnesota State Patrol investigators say the man killed was turning off of County Road 101 when he was hit by the other driver.The state patrol said the other driver, a 26-year-old man from Hopkins, had been drinking. His injuries are not life-threatening.
SHAKOPEE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Police Standoff Ongoing in St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL -- A St. Michael neighborhood has been evacuated and streets have been re-routed because of a standoff with police that started Tuesday. Wright County sheriff's deputies responded to 599 Central Avenue Northwest after a report of a man and a woman arguing and the man had a rifle. The man has been identified as 39-year-old Brandon Gardas.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
CBS Minnesota

MnDOT video captures crash involving ambulance near Hastings

HASTINGS, Minn. --  No one was seriously hurt Wednesday evening in a crash involving an ambulance and pickup truck in the east metro. MnDOT cameras captured the collision at the intersection Highway 61 and Highway 10, just north of Hastings near the Mississippi River. The footage shows a pickup truck turning onto southbound Highway 61 before a northbound ambulance rolls into the intersection. The pickup slams into the side of the ambulance before stopping in the center of the intersection. The Minnesota State Patrol says the ambulance was transporting a patient at the time, and had its lights and sirens on. The crash is under investigation.
HASTINGS, MN
Bring Me The News

Expired tabs lead to arrest of murder suspect in Hopkins

A routine traffic stop in Hopkins wound up catching an accused killer. According to Hopkins police, an officer pulled over a driver on June 3 for expired license plate tabs. The driver attempted to give a fake name, but was ultimately identified as 24-year-old Leontawan Holt, who was arrested at the scene and booked into jail for a parole violation.
HOPKINS, MN
knsiradio.com

Sheriff: Man Suffers Severe Leg Injury After Motorcycle Crash

(KNSI) – A Paynesville man suffered a severe leg injury after crashing his motorcycle near St. Martin. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 28000-block of County Road 12 around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies found a Harley Davidson motorcycle lying on its side in a...
PAYNESVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect charged in fatal gas station shooting after turning self in

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A 23-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in a fatal gas station shooting after he turned himself in to authorities.Felony charges were filed against Daniel James Hart in Hennepin County in the June 9 incident.Plymouth police were called to the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North shortly before 8:30 p.m. that day. There they found the victim, 28-year-old Marlon Pompey of Maple Grove. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Hart had last been seen leaving the scene of the shooting and heading south on Highway 169. Police sought the public's help locating him.Hart has multiple prior convictions for weapons offenses and violent crimes, the complaint says. He was prohibited from possessing any firearms as a result of those prior crimes.
PLYMOUTH, MN
fox9.com

Plymouth gas station shooting: Suspect arrested, charged

(FOX 9) - A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at a gas station in Plymouth has been charged after he turned himself in to police. The Plymouth Police Department on Monday said Daniel James Hart, 23, of Brooklyn Park, turned himself in to authorities on June 17. He has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
PLYMOUTH, MN

