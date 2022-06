TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov is likely to play in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday after leaving their Game 3 victory with an injury. "As I sit right now, I think he can play tomorrow," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Tuesday. "But I'm not Kuch. If I know Kuch, he's sitting there saying the same thing. But we'll see what the doctors and everybody says."

