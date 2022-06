NEW YORK (PIX11) — Summer started on the cloudy side, but there were a few breaks of sun that helped bring temperatures up to around 80. A slow-moving system has moved into the region bringing some showers that will be on and off throughout Wednesday. The shower threat will continue into early Thursday morning before it finally tapers off. The good news is that the first weekend of summer looks great featuring lots of sun and temperatures on the warm side.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO