20 acres of Gaithersburg’s Crown Farm was sold to JBG Rosenfeld Retail and the Bozzuto Group for $28 million nearly 10 years ago, in July of 2012. According to documents from what was then Crown Farm Community, this purchase included approximately 11 percent of Crown Farm’s 180 acres, for the development of Downtown Crown, “a mixed-use project slated to include a Harris Teeter-anchored retail center and nearly 540 apartments.” JBG Rosenfeld Retail purchased the property to build 260,000 square feet of retail. The Bozzuto Group purchased the multifamily development rights to build 538 apartments above the retail.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO