ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

“Outside In” Exhibit Opens

Attraction, the "good news" magazine
Attraction, the "good news" magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Outside In, the July exhibition at Dorchester Center for the Arts (DCA), focuses on work by untrained, or outsider, artists. It includes pieces by renowned artists Mose and Annie Tolliver and Howard Finster, who have had their paintings exhibited at venues such as the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the American...

attractionmag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Attraction, the "good news" magazine

July Events at Studio B Art Gallery

This July, Studio B Art Gallery is honored to host a special Plein Air Workshop and exhibit featuring Master Jove Wang. The workshop and meet-and-greet exhibit opening will offer a rare opportunity to interact with the master painter in downtown Easton. The activities are part of a variety of upcoming gallery events sure to please art enthusiasts this summer.
EASTON, MD
Attraction, the "good news" magazine

“15 Variations: One Photograph, 15 Paintings” Exhibit

The Trippe Gallery will be opening a particularly unique exhibition on July 15. “15 Variations: One Photograph, 15 Paintings” will feature the work of 15 gallery artists. The idea for the exhibition developed from gallery owner and fine art photographer Nanny Trippe’s post on social media of a photograph of the high tide, sky full of clouds and Tred Avon River after a significant storm.
EASTON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Cambridge, MD
State
Maryland State
Cambridge, MD
Entertainment
Attraction, the "good news" magazine

Local Color Presented by the Working Artist Forum

The 18th Annual Local Color Art Show and Sale promises to be an exceptional opportunity to view and purchase art created by members of the Working Artists Forum and artists from the Delmarva Peninsula. Presented by The Working Artists Forum, the show will be held Wednesday, July 20 through Sunday, July 24 in the Fellowship Hall of Christ Episcopal Church, located at 111 South Harrison Street in Easton. It is held in conjunction with Plein Air Easton Art Festival. The judge for Local Color this year is Tim Kelly, Plein Air Easton’s 2021 Grand Prize Winner. Local Color was juried this year by Mary Viega, the 2021 Plein Air Easton Second Place Award Winner.
EASTON, MD
Attraction, the "good news" magazine

“Shore Delights” Exhibit

Throughout the month of July, The Artists’ Gallery will feature current works of art by Nancy R. Thomas in “Shore Delights.” According to the artist, “It was a joy to paint this past year as things opened up and plein air festivals were available to the public again.” Nancy has participated in as many events as possible along the Eastern Seaboard, stating she never tires of painting the local scenery. “There is just so much beauty to behold; it is a sheer delight,” Nancy added.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Attraction, the "good news" magazine

18th Annual Plein Air Easton Competition and Festival

July has arrived and that means that the 18th annual Plein Air Easton Competition and Festival is taking over the town. Fifty-eight of the best plein air artists will spend a full week painting our beautiful landscape, historic architecture, and working waterfronts. There’s more to the week than the competition though – opportunities abound for everyone to learn about art, hone their skills, and paint alongside and inspire their kids. Best of all, plein air painting is a terrific spectator sport. Not only are you welcome to observe and engage competition artists as they work, you can also experience first-hand the places that inspire such creativity. Admission is free to most events (exceptions indicated in the event description). Visit PleinAirEaston.com for more information.
EASTON, MD
Bay Weekly

New Ego Alley Restaurant Donates to Annapolis Community Pool

The anticipated Annapolis location of the Choptank restaurant is due to open the first week of July in downtown. Situated on Ego Alley on Compromise Street, the second location of the restaurant owned by the Atlas Restaurant Group will have a similar concept to the Fells Point, Baltimore location but with “an elevated design and broader menu options,” says Atlas’ director of marketing and public relations, Joe Sweeney. “It is also much bigger than our Baltimore location.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Finster
Person
Johnny Carson
Cape Gazette

The Chantels sell out Cape High theater

The Chantels, the groundbreaking African American girl group of rhythm and blues, performed in Lewes to raise funds for the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice. The concert was held at the Cape Henlopen High School theater June 18, as a part of the Juneteenth Celebration. The Chantels’ hit “Maybe”...
LEWES, DE
chestertownspy.org

Chestertown Jazz Festival 2022

The Chestertown Jazz Festival committee announced today that the 26th Chestertown Jazz Festival will be held September 8 -10, 2022, with the theme, “The Many Moods of New Orleans Music.”. The musical group Zydeco-a-Go-Go from Philadelphia, PA will kick off the three-day event at The Mainstay in Rock Hall...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Attraction, the "good news" magazine

Botanical Art Exhibit

When Anna Harding was awarded an art show at Adkins Arboretum in Ridgely, she decided to use her botanical art as a form of education. In the 25 pieces she presents in her show “Wake Up…we need everybody,” Anna features plants, animals, amphibians and insects that have been classified by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources as threatened, endangered, extirpated or extinct.
RIDGELY, MD
starpublications.online

Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp/Crab Balls event

The public is invited to a Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp and/or Crab Balls event on Friday, June 24, from 4-7 p.m. at the Delmar VFW Post, located at 200 W. State St., Delmar, Md. This will be the last event until September. Steamed shrimp, crab balls, or a combination of...
DELMAR, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visionary Art#R E M#Hooper S Island#Dca
chestertownspy.org

House of the Week: Still Pond Runs Deep

This is my second visit to the rural crossroads community of Still Pond. Once again, I drove through its charming main street lined with houses dating from the early 19th century to the 1930’s in architectural styles ranging from Colonial Revival, Craftsman and Victorian, as well as vernacular forms such as American National Folk. My first visit inspired further research and I learned that not only is Still Pond an excellent example of the historical development of Kent County’s rural communities of the Upper Eastern Shore, but this small community was also the first in Maryland to give women the right to vote! Two main roads define the Historic District, Still Pond Rd and Old Still Pond Rd. Today’s feature is located on Still Pond Rd, whose streetscape is a row of houses on either side that back up to farmland.
STILL POND, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City fireworks vendor cancelation may have repercussions

A recently signed vendor contract may be in jeopardy after a “somewhat last-minute” cancelation of Ocean City’s Fourth of July fireworks show. “As you know, and has been publicized today, the contractor we had for Fourth of July fireworks has backed out on the town at somewhat the last minute. We found out last week,” City Manager Terry McGean said during a City Council meeting Tuesday.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Bay Weekly

New Bridge Links WB&A Trails

It’s “huge,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. It’s “fantastic,” said Jon Korin, president of Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Local officials were praising the latest step in connecting a recreational trail from Anne Arundel County to Prince George’s County....
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Fast Casual

Father-daughter duo opens Capriotti's in Delaware

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop has added a location in Millsboro, Delaware, at 25938 Plaza Dr., thanks to a partnership with Tom Donovan, who will run the shop with his daughter Katie. "Katie and I will take the lead in running the shop but it will very much be a family run...
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

City of Salisbury offering free meals to kids all summer

SALISBURY, Md. – With summer now in full swing and many students out of school, the City of Salisbury is offering free meals all summer long to kids and teens 18 and under. All they have to do is go online to get their free meals. We want to...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Vehicles For Change expanding to the Eastern Shore

SALISBURY, Md. – A new resource is coming to the Eastern Shore called Vehicles For Change. The nonprofit is based in Maryland but is set to soon open a location in Salisbury. Vehicles For Change help low-income families get a car that will help them support their families and get back and forth from work. This is a full community effort as the community will donate the cars to the nonprofit.
SALISBURY, MD
Bay Net

PUBLIC NOTICE: Increase In Motorcycle Activity In Southern Maryland

SOLOMONS, Md. – Harley Davidson has selected Solomons, MD as one of their Mid-Atlantic Regional HOG Rallies for 2022. The rally begins Thursday, June 23rd, and will run through Saturday, June 25th, 2022. Approximately 1,500 attendees are expected to attend this rally over the planned 3-day event, with HOG...
SOLOMONS, MD
Attraction, the "good news" magazine

Attraction, the "good news" magazine

Easton, MD
92
Followers
195
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Attraction magazine has been covering the "good news" of Maryland's Mid Shore since 1979. Enjoy event listings and feature articles on such topics as conservation, fine arts, music, health, exhibits, theatre, boating, volunteer opportunities, and much more. Email allison@attractionmag.com for more information or visit www.attractionmag.com.

 http://www.attractionmag.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy