Nebraska City High School graduate Brennen Bales announced recently on Twitter that he will play his final season of college baseball at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. “I’m excited to announce that I will be transferring to the University of Nebraska Omaha to finish out my college baseball career. I would like to give a huge thanks to all my friends and family for the constant support and allowing me to continue playing the game that I love,” Bales wrote.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO