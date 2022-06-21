ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

$2.3 million NIH grant to fund research on ’smart’ knee replacements

By Binghamton University, State University of New York
Newswise
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- About 4 million people in the U.S. have total knee replacements, and that number is expected to increase over the next few decades as the population ages and younger patients get the procedure because of sports injuries. According to the Agency for Healthcare...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Metformin Helps Prevent Diabetes But Not Cardiovascular Events

Taking metformin helps prevent prediabetes from progressing to diabetes but doesn’t reduce the long-term risk for major cardiovascular events like a stroke or heart attack, according to a new research article published in the journal Circulation. Prediabetes — elevated blood glucose that doesn’t reach the threshold for diabetes —...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Genetic Study Shows Cholesterol-Lowering Statins May Increase the Risk of Cataracts

Statins, a drug used to lower LDL (“bad cholesterol”) are taken by more than 40 million Americans. In fact, they are the most common drug class of prescriptions in the United States. Some of the most common statins include atorvastatin, lovastatin, pravastatin, fluvastatin, rosuvastatin, simvastatin, and pitavastatin going by brand names like Lipitor, Crestor, Lescol XL, Altoprev, Livalo, Pravachol, Ezallor, Zocor, and Zypitamag.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Focus

Drug cures 100 per cent of colorectal cancer patients in small initial trial

All 14 patients treated in the phase II clinical trial remained cancer-free for up to two years, without the need for surgery or chemotherapy. Each year, over 40,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Affecting 1 in 15 men and 1 in 18 women during their lifetimes, according to the charity Bowel Cancer UK, it’s the fourth most common form of cancer in Britain – and the second biggest killer. But a drugs trial carried out in the US may offer new hope in treating the disease.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists transplant human photoreceptors to successfully recover daylight perception in mice

Transplantation of photoreceptor cells is a promising intervention that in the future could help recover vision in people with blinding diseases. A team of researchers led by Prof. Marius Ader from the Center for Regenerative Therapies Dresden (CRTD) at TU Dresden has just reported another pre-clinical advance in a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. The team developed a robust method to produce high numbers of human photoreceptor cells. The researchers show that such human photoreceptors can incorporate in bulk into partially degenerated mouse retinas. The incorporated photoreceptors developed characteristics of normal photoreceptors and allowed mice with damaged eyesight to detect daylight.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Health
Medical News Today

Tibial nerve stimulation for overactive bladder treatment

Tibial nerve stimulation (TNS) for overactive bladder (OAB) is a treatment that uses electrical signals to help control bladder contractions. It can reduce the number of times a person feels the urge to urinate and can also help reduce urinary leakage. OAB is the term experts use to describe urinary...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Time-series analysis of blood pressure changes after the guideline update in 2019 and the coronavirus disease pandemic in 2020 using Japanese longitudinal data

We assessed blood pressure (BP) changes during fiscal years (April to March of the following year) 2015"“2020 to clarify the effect of the state of emergency due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020. We then considered BP in 2019 separately, as the Japanese hypertension guidelines were updated in 2019. The present retrospective cohort study extracted data from 157,510 Japanese individuals aged <75 years (mean age: 50.3 years, men: 67.5%) from the annual health check-up data of the DeSC database. The trends in BP were assessed using a repeated measures linear mixed model. After adjusting for the month of health check-ups to exclude seasonal BP variation, systolic BP linearly increased during fiscal years 2015"“2018. From the value estimated by the trend in 2015"“2018, systolic BP was lower by â‰¤1"‰mmHg in fiscal year 2019 among the treated participants. Meanwhile, systolic/diastolic BP (95% confidence interval) increased by 2.11 (1.97"“2.24)/1.05 (0.96"“1.14) mmHg for untreated women (n"‰="‰43,292), 1.60 (1.51"“1.70)/1.17 (1.11"“1.24) mmHg for untreated men (n"‰="‰88,479), 1.92 (1.60"“2.23)/0.46 (0.25"“0.67) mmHg for treated women (n"‰="‰7855), and 1.00 (0.79"“1.21)/0.39 (0.25"“0.53) mmHg for treated men (n"‰="‰17,884) in fiscal year 2020. These increases remained time-dependent covariates after adjustments for age, body mass index, alcohol consumption, smoking, physical activity, and blood sampling indices. Social change due to the pandemic might have increased BP by approximately 1"“2/0.5"“1"‰mmHg. Meanwhile, only a slight decrease in BP was observed immediately after the guideline update in Japan.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Orthopedic surgeons have another tool for knee replacement: Augmented reality

For people with severe arthritis pain in the knee joints, knee replacement is a viable option to improve their quality of life. Orthopedic surgeons now have a new tool for knee replacement: augmented reality. With augmented reality technology, a surgeon views data with special smart glasses or a helmet-based visor...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ieee Sensors Journal#Nih Grant#Stony Brook University#Nih#Healthcare Research#Binghamton University#Musculoskeletal
WebMD

FDA OKS First Treatment for Hair-Loss Condition Alopecia

The FDA has approved the first treatment for alopecia areata, a sometimes disfiguring condition that can cause hair loss over the entire body, most noticeably patchy baldness on the head, sometimes including the loss of eyelashes and eyebrows. The oral drug, called Olumiant (baricitinib), blocks one or more more enzymes...
HAIR CARE
MedicalXpress

Longer treatment with puberty-delaying medication in transgender youth leads to lower bone mineral density

A longer duration of treatment with puberty-delaying medications among transgender youth is associated with lower bone mineral density, according to a new study that will be presented Sunday at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga. The Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guidelines recommend treatment with gonadotropin-releasing hormone...
ATLANTA, GA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SoniVie receives IDE approval from FDA for its Pilot study to treat Hypertension with its Renal Artery Denervation TIVUS™ technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- SoniVie, an Israeli company developing a novel proprietary Therapeutic Intra-Vascular Ultrasound System (TIVUS™) to treat a variety of hypertensive disorders, announced that on May 5th 2022 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted IDE approval for its "REDUCED1" Pilot study to treat Resistant Hypertension Patients with Renal Artery Denervation using TIVUS™, its innovative Ultra-Sound Ablation System.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MedicalXpress

New finding improves tumor response to immunotherapies

Researchers from The University of Western Australia and Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute have found a new way to improve treatment of tumors that previously did not respond to immunotherapies. Immunotherapy is a treatment that uses certain parts of a person's immune system to fight diseases such as cancer. It...
CANCER
Nature.com

Neuro-immune crosstalk in drug-resistant epilepsy

Epilepsy is the most common childhood neurological disease, and nearly 20% of affected children develop drug-resistant childhood epilepsy (DRCE). Using single-cell analysis methods, Kumar et al. have identified pro-inflammatory interactions between microglia and T cells in brain tissue from individuals with DRCE. This work may help to identify therapeutic targets for DRCE.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

One anastomosis gastric bypass as a one-stage bariatric surgical procedure in patients with BMI"‰â‰¥"‰50Â kg/m

In patients with BMI"‰â‰¥"‰50Â kg/m2, it is difficult to select an appropriate procedure that can lead to optimum results. This study aims to evaluate mid-term weight loss outcomes in patients with BMI"‰â‰¥"‰50Â kg/m2 following one anastomosis gastric bypass (OAGB) as a one-stage procedure. A prospective study was conducted on patients with BMI"‰â‰¥"‰50Â kg/m2, aged 18Â years and above who had undergone primary OAGB from January 2016 to February 2019 with at least two years follow-ups. A total of 197 patients with BMI"‰â‰¥"‰50Â kg/m2 had underwent OAGB. The mean age was 38Â years and the mean pre-operative BMI was 53.7Â kg/m2. Mean EWL% were 63.7%, 67.8% and 66.2% at one, two and five years after OAGB respectively. The highest level of EWL% was 68.4%, which was achieved in the 18th month following OAGB. OAGB can be performed safely in patients with BMI"‰â‰¥"‰50Â kg/m2 as a one-stage procedure with acceptable weight loss outcomes and remission of obesity associated medical problems.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Disease progression, hospital readmissions, and clinical outcomes for patients with steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease: A multicenter, retrospective study

Acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) is a significant cause of morbidity and mortality following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT). This analysis of 168 patients (mean age, 54.8 years) from a multicenter, retrospective chart review describes the clinical course, treatment patterns, hospitalizations, and clinical outcomes of patients aged â‰¥12 years who developed grades II"“IV acute GVHD after their first allogeneic HCT (January 1, 2014, to June 30, 2016) and were refractory to or dependent on corticosteroids. Between diagnosis and maximum grade (median, 6.0 days), 53.6% of patients had new organ involvement, particularly lower gastrointestinal tract acute GVHD, or an increase in acute GVHD grade. Eighty-nine patients (53.0%) received additional systemic GVHD therapy (after systemic corticosteroids) within a median of 21.0 days. Hospital readmission(s) was required for 56.5% of patients within 100 days post-HCT (mean inpatient length of readmission stay, 49.5 days); 24.4% had â‰¥2 readmissions within 100 days post-HCT. From the date of acute GVHD diagnosis, 70.2% of patients died at a median (interquartile range) of 117.5 (49"“258) days. In summary, steroid-refractory and steroid-dependent acute GVHD is associated with a rapidly worsening clinical course that leads to high readmission and mortality rates, emphasizing the need for effective and tolerable therapies.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Anterior interosseous nerve neuropathy in a patient with spinal cord injury: case report and literature review

Entrapment neuropathies, typically carpal tunnel syndrome and ulnar neuropathy, frequently occur in patients with spinal cord injury (SCI). Upper limb impairments due to entrapment neuropathy can be particularly debilitating in this population. Anterior interosseous nerve (AIN) neuropathy has not been previously described in the SCI population. Case presentation. A 27-year-old...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Morphological parameters of myopic choroidal neovascularization as predictive factors of anti-VEGF treatment response

The objective of this prospective study was to investigate the morphological changes of myopic choroidal neovascularization (mCNV) after treatment with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor and to identify potential features predictive of the final BCVA. OCT and OCTA features were evaluated at baseline and at 1, 6 and 12Â months. Parameters investigated were the maturity pattern, presence of mCNV OCT activity signs, subretinal fibrosis and mCNV area. Forty patients (41 eyes) were included in the study. At the final visit, after a mean of 3.1"‰Â±"‰1.4 injections, BCVA had improved significantly (p"‰="‰0.009) and subretinal hyperreflective exudation, subretinal fluid and intraretinal cysts nearly disappeared at 12Â months. At baseline, 20 eyes had an immature CNV that were smaller, required less injections (2.5"‰Â±"‰1.2 vs 3.8"‰Â±"‰1.4, p"‰="‰0.002), they completely regressed in seven eyes and achieved a better BCVA (0.14"‰Â±"‰0.15 vs 0.40"‰Â±"‰0.26 logMAR, p"‰<"‰0.001) when compared to mature CNV. Subretinal fibrosis developed in 19 eyes (46.3%) with lower final BCVA than eyes without fibrosis (0.19"‰Â±"‰0.24 vs 0.38"‰Â±"‰0.22 logMAR, p"‰="‰0.012). Baseline immature pattern (p"‰="‰0.005) and baseline BCVA (p"‰<"‰0.001) were predictive of final BCVA. Multimodal imaging is useful to define mCNV changes during treatment. OCTA provides prognostic information which cannot achieved by other imaging techniques.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy