Barbara T. Hamlin died at age 95 on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Kaplan Hospice House in Danvers, Mass. after a several day stay. She was a talented seamstress, author, hostess, Scrabble player, and the loving matriarch of her family. For the past four years, she had lived in Ipswich, Mass. with her son and daughter-in-law, Sam and Eve Hamlin.

DANVERS, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO