Stony Brook, NY

Computer Simulations of Proteins Help Unravel Why Chemotherapy Resistance Occurs

By Stony Brook University
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — STONY BROOK, NY, June 21, 2022 – Understanding why and how chemotherapy resistance occurs is a major step toward optimizing treatments for cancer. A team of scientists including Markus Seeliger, PhD, of the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, believe they have found a new process through...

Nature.com

Antibodies to combat viral infections: development strategies and progress

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are appealing as potential therapeutics and prophylactics for viral infections owing to characteristics such as their high specificity and their ability to enhance immune responses. Furthermore, antibody engineering can be used to strengthen effector function and prolong mAb half-life, and advances in structural biology have enabled the selection and optimization of potent neutralizing mAbs through identification of vulnerable regions in viral proteins, which can also be relevant for vaccine design. The COVID-19 pandemic has stimulated extensive efforts to develop neutralizing mAbs against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), with several mAbs now having received authorization for emergency use, providing not just an important component of strategies to combat COVID-19 but also a boost to efforts to harness mAbs in therapeutic and preventive settings for other infectious diseases. Here, we describe advances in antibody discovery and engineering that have led to the development of mAbs for use against infections caused by viruses including SARS-CoV-2, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Ebola virus (EBOV), human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) and influenza. We also discuss the rationale for moving from empirical to structure-guided strategies in vaccine development, based on identifying optimal candidate antigens and vulnerable regions within them that can be targeted by antibodies to result in a strong protective immune response.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Lower Social Cohesion May Reduce COVID Vaccine Antibodies

Research has found that chronic stress has a negative impact on the immune system, while better social support can boost immunity. A new study found that those who reported lower levels of social cohesion had a poorer antibody response to the COVID-19 vaccine. Social cohesion and loneliness are malleable and...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Recent Study Shows that Social Isolation is Linked to Changes in Brain Structure

As shown in the cognitive neuroscience theory, the neural network has developed expressly to enable socialization. Experts Associate Brain Structure to Social Isolation. According to research, participating to a club might greatly enhance happiness and overall contentment. However, countless individuals are unhappy and otherwise excluded from society. And, if the nervous system truly evolved for social contact, researchers could anticipate this to have a substantial impact.
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Announce a Breakthrough in Determining Life’s Origin on Earth

Life May have existed on a different planet before EarthBlenderTimer/Pixabay. The biggest question that science has been trying to answer since its creation is the origin of life on Earth. What exactly brought life to Earth from a biological perspective? Today, we are lucky enough to have access to technology that allows humanity to look at its evolution from a molecular level, the truth is hidden somewhere at this very small level and Scientists may have just found an answer.
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Researchers Are Figuring Out Why Some People Can 'Hear' Voices of The Dead

Scientists have identified the traits that may make a person more likely to claim they hear the voices of the dead. According to research published in 2021, a predisposition to high levels of absorption in tasks, unusual auditory experiences in childhood, and a high susceptibility to auditory hallucinations all occur more strongly in self-described clairaudient mediums than the general population. The finding could help us to better understand the upsetting auditory hallucinations that accompany mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, the researchers say. The Spiritualist experiences of clairvoyance and clairaudience – the experience of seeing or hearing something in the absence of an external...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Archeologists Trace Back How Ancient Humans Tamed Fire 1 Million Years Ago

Fire has served its many purposes for ancient humans up to modern ones, providing light, cooked food, warmth, and universally accepted as essential to human life, although, uncontrolled natural fires such as ones caused by lightning also lead to disasters and habitat destruction. If you are to trace back how...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Mysterious climate behavior during Earth's most severe mass extinction event explained

The end-Permian mass extinction is the most severe mass extinction event ever recorded, during which ~80% of marine species went extinct. While the beginning of this extinction event was driven by an extreme and rapid warming event, recovery of both global climate and ecosystems was extremely sluggish. Temperatures remained lethally hot and ecosystems remained depleted for over 5 million years.
SCIENCE
Engadget

Watch scientists discuss the latest research on killer asteroids

Astronomers, astronauts and other near-Earth object experts from around the world are gathering next week in Luxembourg to talk about asteroids. If you tune in to the Asteroid Foundation’s live event on International Asteroid Day (which is June 30), you can hear about the latest in space rock research. The four hour event will consist of panel discussions on future missions, advances in technology, how scientists track and discover asteroids and what resources might be gleaned from asteroids. It will be moderated by Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project, the astronomer Phil Plait, Asteroid Day’s editorial director Stuart Clark and Patrick Michel, director of research at CNRS of the Côte d’Azur Observatory.
ASTRONOMY
contagionlive.com

Antibiotic Resistance of Typhoid-Causing Bacteria Spreads Globally

The largest genome sequence of S Typhi found strains of the bacteria are developing and spreading resistance to new antibiotics. The bacteria that cause Typhoid fever are becoming increasing resistant to antibiotics, according to new research published tonight in The Lancet. This largest ever genome sequencing study of the bacteria...
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Earth is moving through the remains of ancient supernovae

Scientists have discovered a massive cloud of radioactive dust below the oceanic waves: suggesting that the planet could be passing through the remains of an exploded star. For thousands of years, the Earth has been experiencing contact with the iron isotope, iron-60, that is usually created in supernovae. Researchers believe that this could be because we are passing through an interstellar cloud of dust that goes back to millions of old supernovas.

