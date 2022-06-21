Significant Increase in Need Forces People’s Pantry First Fundraiser in 23 Years of Service
By Marjo
WSBS
2 days ago
The People’s Pantry in Great Barrington, Massachusetts has been respectfully helping address issues of food insecurity in the southern Berkshire Community since 1999 by distributing healthy food that is locally sourced whenever possible. In recent years both demand for the pantries services and the cost of doing what...
The temperatures are going to be hot in Berkshire County this weekend, and I’m guessing many people will be setting up their air conditioners for the first time this year. I know we had some scorching hot days in May, but I know a lot of stubborn people here in the Berkshires that won’t take out their AC until June.
Growing up in the Berkshires there were a number of stores and entertainment locations that were part of my childhood that I wish were still around today. That's life though. Time marches on. For example, we had a number of video stores throughout Berkshire County that made going out on the weekends to rent movies an adventure. I also remember having dinners and attending birthday parties at the Ground Round at the Berkshire Mall Lanesborough. Shopping was fun back in the day especially when my mother would take me with her to Pittsfield and one of the stops consisted of Bradlees. I loved that store. Of course, when we would do our shopping in Pittsfield, I always begged my mom to make a stop at The Toy Works. What Berkshire County kid didn't love that toy store?
Well, there's no doubt that Berkshire County gets its fair share of bear activity. It's that time of year when Berkshire residents definitely want to refrain from putting their trash out by the curb the night before garbage pick up. I used to put my trash out at night on a regular basis until I got burned. One morning at about 3:30 I spent a half-hour cleaning up my garbage that was knocked over and torn into in the middle of the night. The incident made me late for work and I learned a valuable lesson. I'll never make that mistake again.
On Thursday morning, "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" had Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer on-air to discuss a litany of things and one of them was the subject of co-responders to help in certain situations when people need the police. A co-responder team model is a collaborative approach to behavioral...
ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-One of the Capital Region’s most treasured, historical cemeteries has become overgrown with waist high weeds. Minus any new hires, the property is in need of volunteers with lawnmowers and weed trimmers. At Albany Rural Cemetery you will find the final resting places of many historical figures like President Chester Arthur. But, there […]
I hate going to the dentist. I’ll go, because I know the importance of it…but I hate it. I know I’m not alone, as about 36% of the population has dental anxiety. That said, according to the CDC, about 63% of adults have seen the dentist over the past year.
It seems like every week there's another food recall popping up and many of the food products in question were sold in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, I had three containers of the Jif Peanut Butter that were on the recall list. I purchased those Jif products in Pittsfield. By the way, if you have a container of Jif peanut butter that is on the recall list and you haven't attempted to get your refund yet, the process is pretty easy and you can get more refund information by going here.
Prepare yourselves for some pretty depressing news, Berkshire County. With Independence Day fast approaching, things look bleak for those of us who reside in the Bay State. At a time of year when our nation's patriotic pride should be riding atop a gigantic wave, a new study says that Massachusetts is one of the least patriotic states. I don't know, maybe I'm in the minority on this one, but I find that quite depressing.
The quarry and former ski area at Mount Tom is are more than just open space. It’s a regional treasure, the likes of which are all too easy to take for granted. Until it is no longer there. Thankfully, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation has stepped in...
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Several Chicopee residents, including teachers, spoke out at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, voicing their concerns regarding the possibility that $1.25 million could be reallocated away from city schools. One of those speakers, Chicopee Education President Laura Demakis, said the Chicopee Education Association worked hard...
Gov. Charlie Baker is headed to the nation's capital Thursday for a meeting with Air Force brass and U.S. Rep. Richard Neal as Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield awaits word on whether it will host the newest F-35 fighter jets.
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - It was history in the making on Tuesday in Pownal. An old schoolhouse from the early 1800s rolled through the center of the southwestern Vermont town on the way to its new home. Slowly, ever so slowly, Pownal’s historic one-room schoolhouse makes its way down the...
If you’re in search of the best hamburger in Massachusetts, you will need to jump on the Mass Pike and head west. Reader’s Digest is out with its list of “The Best Burger in Every State” and White Hut in West Springfield is tops in Massachusetts.
The City of Pittsfield is tinkering with the idea of banning the sale of nips in order to curb pollution. Yes, people buy nips, drink 'em and then chuck 'em on the the side of the road. Why? Because state redemption centers do not take them or offer any money back for them.
The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and while residents of the commonwealth love to display their patriotism, a new study that tries to rank patriotism puts Massachusetts toward the bottom of the list. WalletHub conducted a study of all 50 states across 13 key indicators of patriotism....
Alf Barbalunga is the Chief Probation Officer of the Southern Berkshire District Court. It’s the second-largest in Massachusetts, comprising 15 towns in the southwestern corner of the state. Now, the 50-year-old is challenging Berkshire County Sheriff Tom Bowler in the September 6th Democratic primary. Bowler is seeking a third six-year term. Over 20 years in law enforcement, Barbalunga has worked for both the Berkshire and Suffolk County sheriffs’ offices, and was the youngest and longest-serving president of the Massachusetts Chief Probation Officer Association until he stepped down in May. Barbalunga won the 2022 Chief Probation Officer Advocacy Award this spring. He tells WAMC that under Bowler’s leadership, the community isn’t seeing results around education and treatment for detainees in the sheriff’s care — and that the office is overspending in the wrong areas.
ADAMS, Mass. — Town meeting members Tuesday overwhelmingly approved the sale of the former community center to a Stephentown, N.Y., developer who hopes to create "luxury, high-end" homes on the site. The meeting OK'd all the articles on the warrant, mostly without discussion. But members asked for further discussion...
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A public hearing on a $3.1 million roundabout at the intersection of Routes 7 and 43 raised concerns over Route 7's steep grade leading into the intersection and the impact on the historic Store at Five Corners. The concept of a roundabout, however, seemed to be...
Comments / 0