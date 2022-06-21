Significant Increase in Need Forces People’s Pantry First Fundraiser in 23 Years of Service

Growing up in the Berkshires there were a number of stores and entertainment locations that were part of my childhood that I wish were still around today. That's life though. Time marches on. For example, we had a number of video stores throughout Berkshire County that made going out on the weekends to rent movies an adventure. I also remember having dinners and attending birthday parties at the Ground Round at the Berkshire Mall Lanesborough. Shopping was fun back in the day especially when my mother would take me with her to Pittsfield and one of the stops consisted of Bradlees. I loved that store. Of course, when we would do our shopping in Pittsfield, I always begged my mom to make a stop at The Toy Works. What Berkshire County kid didn't love that toy store?

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO