Great Barrington, MA

Significant Increase in Need Forces People’s Pantry First Fundraiser in 23 Years of Service

 2 days ago
The People’s Pantry in Great Barrington, Massachusetts has been respectfully helping address issues of food insecurity in the southern Berkshire Community since 1999 by distributing healthy food that is locally sourced whenever possible. In recent years both demand for the pantries services and the cost of doing what...

