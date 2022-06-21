ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephrata, PA

Ephrata Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Turkey Hill

 2 days ago
EPHRATA, PA — Ephrata Police say they are investigating an armed robbery of the Turkey Hill Minit Market, located at 903 South State Street, which occurred Monday evening. Authorities state that on June 20, 2022 at 10:53 PM, just prior to closing, a male, whose face was covered by a neck...

wdac.com

Another Armed Robbery In Ephrata

EPHRATA – Ephrata Police are investigating a second armed robbery. Last evening at 10:53 p.m., a man robbed the Turkey Hill at 903 South State Street. Just prior to closing, a man, whose face was covered by a neck gaiter and sunglasses, entered the store, displayed a handgun, tied the clerk’s hands behind her back, demanded the clerk provide instructions for opening the safe, and took cash. He exited the store via a side door. The suspect is described as an unknown race male, between five foot eight and five foot eleven, average build, and wearing dark clothing. It’s unknown if there could be a possible connection to the armed robbery at the Dollar Tree in Ephrata on June 18. Anyone with information about this robbery or the robbery at Dollar Tree is asked to contact Ephrata Police Detective Quinn at 717-738-9200, ext. 242.
EPHRATA, PA
