Gloversville police are trying to track down witnesses to a crash that left one person dead. On Monday, a man was driving in the area of Easterly Street and East State Street when the vehicle he was operating struck a traffic signal pole. The man, whose name hasn't been released, was rushed to Nathan Littauer Hospital but could not be saved. Anyone who saw the accident is asked to contact police immediately.

GLOVERSVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO