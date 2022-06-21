ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

‘He killed our kids’: Families call for Uvalde CISD police chief’s termination during school board meeting

By Tahera Rahman
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VLYm2_0gHEjZ1s00

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — More calls to fire the Uvalde school district’s police chief came during Monday night’s school board meeting.

A handful of people made their appeals to school board members, including family members of those murdered during the mass shooting.

Here are the conflicting reports from the Uvalde school shooting

“We were failed by Pete Arredondo. He killed our kids, teachers, parents and city, and by keeping him on your staff, y’all are continuing to fail us,” said Brett Cross, identifying himself as a father of a murdered student.

Cross added he still has kids in the school district, and all of them are scared. So is he.

“Having Pete still employed, knowing he is incapable of decision-making that saves lives, is terrifying,” he said. “Do what is right. Remove Pete from employment.”

‘If there’s kids in there, we need to go in’: Officers in Uvalde were ready with guns, shields and tools — but not clear orders

A few days after the attack, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said Arredondo made the wrong call when, acting as commander on the scene, he told officers to wait to breach the shooter’s classroom .

“I find it shameful that we had almost 100 officers on the scene, and I had to leave work and save my own,” said another parent, Angeli Gomez.

Another man said he was there on behalf of friends and family.

“How is Mr. Arredondo still with the program? How is he still employed?” he said. “It’s an insult to injury, because people are in pain, and you allow this to happen.”

PREVIOUS: DPS director: Officers made ‘wrong decision’ for waiting to breach Uvalde classroom

It’s the second meeting since the May 24 tragedy, when an 18 year old killed 19 students and two teachers.

At the last meeting, the superintendent announced no one would return to Robb Elementary, the site of the massacre, and UCISD was working on another location to send students.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ndHv_0gHEjZ1s00
    Alfred Garza holds up a photo of his daughter, Amerie Jo.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xL4cC_0gHEjZ1s00
    In this image from video, Javier Cazares shows a picture of his daughter, Jackie Cazares, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Jackie, 9, was among the 19 children and two teachers killed during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Javier Cazares, the father of murdered student Jacklyn Cazares, pointed out security protocols on Monday he said he had gotten from UCISD in the past and pointed to what he thought were flaws in them.

“Every campus has a team to identify and address potential threats,” Cazares read. “Who was that team and when was the last time they came?”

Another man, who identified himself as victim Amerie Jo Garza’s father, cried as he recounted trying to convince officers to let him inside Robb Elementary.

“I had officers from the department look me in the eye, because I was trying so hard to get in there and ask me to trust them,” he said. “How are we supposed to continue our lives here, knowing that those people that are supposed to protect us let down our family?”

He said he and other families want accountability.

“There are so many questions that everybody obviously has, you know, if he was in charge, why didn’t he have a master key? Why didn’t they go in?” said Garza’s father.

“Most of these parents don’t want to be here. But we’re here because we have to speak for our children, because they can’t speak for themselves, anymore,” Garza’s father told school board members.

“Most of these parents don’t want to be here. But we’re here because we have to speak for our children, because they can’t speak for themselves, anymore. So please, just do us a favor, and do what you know is right, and make these people accountable for what happened,” he said.

UCISD school board members went into a closed session around 8:15 p.m. Items listed for discussion on the agenda included security personnel, security devices and a possible security audit.

KXAN will update this story if any decisions are announced when board members reconvene in open session.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UVALDE, TX
NBC News

Robb Elementary School, site of massacre, will be razed, Uvalde mayor says

The Uvalde, Texas, elementary school where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers last month will be demolished, the city's mayor said. Speaking during an emotional council meeting with residents Tuesday, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said he did not believe any child or teacher should be asked to return to Robb Elementary School, where the deadly shooting unfolded May 24.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#School Shooting#Guns#Elementary School#Violent Crime
KSAT 12

Reporter’s Notebook: Reflecting on Uvalde school shooting

KSAT journalists had a duty to be with Uvalde — part of our South Texas community — after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School on May 24. This involved a team of reporters in Uvalde and an entire newsroom in San Antonio ensuring new developments reached the affected.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

Sister of Uvalde school shooting victim testifies before Texas Legislature

AUSTIN, Texas — Friday marks one month since the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers with an AR-15. Lawmakers have been gathering in Austin to look at how to prevent mass shootings. So far, the special committee has heard testimony from witnesses of the Uvalde shooting and mental health experts.
UVALDE, TX
KHOU

'The gloves are off' | Uvalde mayor calls out multiple agencies for lack of, leaking information in shooting investigation

UVALDE, Texas — Frustrated and angry are two of many words that described Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin at the end of Tuesday's city council meeting. He addressed a room full of community members and media, saying he's received little to no information on how the Uvalde school shooting investigation is unfolding, despite law enforcement agencies saying he and city leaders would be briefed daily.
UVALDE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Do video games, violent media really contribute to mass shootings?

There is significant research to show violent media, video games included, "does not make well people psychologically ill," as Tom Grimes, a Texas State journalism professor who has a background in psychiatry and has published extensive research on the role of media and video games in violent behavior, put it.
UVALDE, TX
KHOU

Uvalde City Council denies leave of absence request for CISD Police Chief, councilman Pete Arredondo

UVALDE, Texas — On Tuesday, the Uvalde City Council denied a leave of absence from future council meetings for Pete Arredondo. Arredondo is the school district police chief who is being widely criticized for his response during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Arredondo has been heavily criticized for waiting too long before officers entered the classroom and killed the gunman.
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
984K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy