ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Sisolak under fire for ‘job-killing taxes’ in new ad by GOP governors-linked group

By Riley Snyder
The Nevada Independent
The Nevada Independent
 2 days ago

Just a week after polls closed in Nevada’s primary election, a group affiliated with the national Republican Governors Association is launching a $2 million television and radio ad campaign skewering Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak on economic issues.

The ad campaign, which begins Tuesday, links Nevada’s high gas prices and national news reports on rising inflation with tax and economic actions taken by Sisolak during his first term as governor. It’s one of the first major third-party ad barrages against Sisolak, who faces a tough re-election campaign against Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo this November.

The ads are paid for by Get Families Back to Work , a 501(c)(4) social welfare nonprofit organization that contributed $2 million to help boost Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican as well as running ads attacking Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat. The nonprofit lists RGA-employed individuals as officers, and shares an address with the organization.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sisolak campaign spokeswoman Reeves Oyster said the ad showed that Lombardo is relying on "dark money, special interest groups to spread misinformation about Governor Sisolak’s record."

Citing national news reports on rising consumer prices and a KNPR report from April on how inflation is “hammering” Nevadans, the ad notes that Nevada has the second-highest unemployment rate among all states (4.9 percent in May, behind only New Mexico, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics report ) before attacking Sisolak three times for raising taxes.

The ad claims he “pushed for job-killing taxes on small businesses,” citing a 2019 Las Vegas Review-Journal article on Sisolak signing legislation that permanently extended and avoided a scheduled decrease in the state’s payroll tax rate (also called the Modified Business Tax). Legislative Republicans sued , saying the bill was passed without a required two-thirds majority for tax increases, and won the case that went all the way to the Nevada Supreme Court (excess tax dollars collected, to the tune of more than $83 million, were refunded to taxpayers by the state).

Another two pieces of legislation signed by Sisolak in 2019 are mentioned in the ad, described as the incumbent governor “supporting higher fuel taxes” and “making it easier to raise sales taxes.”

The reference to fuel taxes is to a 2019 bill that authorized rural county commissions to implement (by a two-thirds vote, or question on the ballot) a 5-cent surcharge on gallons of diesel tax sold in their county. The bill passed on largely party lines, with a handful of Republicans in support in both legislative chambers.

Supporters of the bill (including several rural counties ) said the funds would address a “taxpayer inequity” where tax proceeds from normal gasoline sales helped pay for road maintenance and construction, but diesel vehicle drivers did not. According to a chart compiled by the Nevada DMV , 8 of 17 counties in the state have implemented the 5-cent diesel fuel surcharge.

As for the ad’s argument that Sisolak is “making it easier to raise sales taxes,” that’s a reference to a bill that in part allowed local governments to raise the state sales tax by up to a quarter of a percent, with the dollars earmarked for social services, including services for the homeless, affordable housing and education.

Clark County was the only county to use that bill to raise its sales tax, opting to increase the tax rate by an eighth of a percent (0.125 percent) in 2019. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported last year that Clark County commissioners planned to keep the tax rate in place going forward.

The RGA reported spending about $8.9 million — largely on ad campaigns — in Nevada’s 2018 gubernatorial race.

Updated at 2:21 p.m. on June 21, 2022 to include a statement from Sisolak's campaign about the ad.

The post Sisolak under fire for ‘job-killing taxes’ in new ad by GOP governors-linked group appeared first on The Nevada Independent .

Comments / 0

Related
The Nevada Independent

Joey Gilbert vows to contest election, alleges deficiencies after losing GOP governor primary

In a follow-up email, campaign spokesman Paul White said that Gilbert “100% believes he received the most votes” and is working through all possible legal channels with the goal of overturning the results. The post Joey Gilbert vows to contest election, alleges deficiencies after losing GOP governor primary appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
The Nevada Independent

Report: Nevada GOP chairman served FBI search warrant over ‘alternate elector’ actions

8 News Now reported that agents seized McDonald’s cell phone as part of the investigation and issued a second search warrant involving the state party secretary James DeGraffenreid, but could not find him as of Wednesday evening.  The post Report: Nevada GOP chairman served FBI search warrant over ‘alternate elector’ actions appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

As Nevada begins giving COVID vaccine to small children, some parents breathe sigh of relief

Erik Eisenberg, a 38-year-old executive for the Las Vegas Aviators, said he and his wife felt particularly impatient over the last four months as the vaccine approval for children under 5 was delayed multiple times this year. The post As Nevada begins giving COVID vaccine to small children, some parents breathe sigh of relief appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Elections
Clark County, NV
Government
State
Alabama State
Clark County, NV
Elections
Local
Nevada Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Joe Lombardo
Alina Andras

The richest person in Nevada is a woman

Have you ever wondered who is the wealthiest person in Nevada? Do you also live in the state of Nevada and are curious to know who is the richest person and how they made their money? Then you are in the right place because you'll find out all of this from this article.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Indy DC Download: Southern Nevada Water Authority conservation efforts highlighted as model for drought response

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) General Manager John Entsminger spotlighted at a hearing SNWA conservation programs implemented to reduce water usage. The post Indy DC Download: Southern Nevada Water Authority conservation efforts highlighted as model for drought response appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Payroll Taxes#Sales Taxes#Affordable Housing#Politics State#Gop#Democratic#Republican#Rga
The Nevada Independent

Day after Laxalt Senate primary win, Cortez Masto takes aim at ‘big oil’ ties

The 30-second spot targets Laxalt for an effort he made in 2016 to block a multi-state investigation into Exxon-Mobil following news reports that the company had sought to minimize its own research on the role of fossil fuels on climate change.  The post Day after Laxalt Senate primary win, Cortez Masto takes aim at ‘big oil’ ties appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
The Nevada Independent

The Nevada Independent

Nevada State
1K+
Followers
623
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nevada Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news and opinion website founded in 2017 by veteran political journalist and commentator Jon Ralston. The site and its supporting channels are focused on ethical, unbiased and transparent journalism.

 https://thenevadaindependent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy