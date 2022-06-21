ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

ZZ TOP at Stage AE in Pittsburgh Aug 17, 2022 – presale passcode

A ZZ TOP presale password is now available!! For a little while you can buy tickets before the general public. Now is the best time to acquire your tickets – before they go onsale...

Heavy metal bands return to Millvale for Metal Immortal Fest 2

A few years ago, Deborah Levine was in Venture, Cali., enjoying the traditional heavy metal festival Frost and Fire with her fellow Lady Beast bandmates when it hit them: Why not hold an event like that in Pittsburgh?. “There's literally not even one traditional heavy metal festival on the East...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Oakmont kicks off night markets

Oakmont kicked off the summer season with the first three special night markets to run on upper Allegheny River Boulevard between Maryland and Pennsylvania avenues. The opening event was June 17, and further markets are scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. July 15 and Aug. 19. Oakmont Chamber of Commerce...
OAKMONT, PA
Bitter End, a speakeasy-style cocktail bar, is now open in Etna

You can now party like it’s 1933 in Etna. Bitter End, a speakeasy-style cocktail bar, opened on May 13 at 409 Butler St. in Etna. Folks have been knocking back booze at the site since Prohibition ended (and probably before). Co-owner Mike Rios says the borough was a destination...
ETNA, PA
A picnic for pigs, a new tropical cocktail menu, and more Pittsburgh food news

After 30 years of serving French delicacies to the public, Jean-Marc Chatellier is looking to sell his bakery. With everything from classic macarons to chocolate mousse, the bakery has been a staple in Millvale. Chatellier told TribLive that he is looking to sell to someone with more than just basic baking skills to keep the legacy alive.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh International Airport reportedly attempts to end airmall lease 7 years early

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A legal fight is ongoing between the Pittsburgh International Airport and the company that manages its "airmall." According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Airport Authority wants to end the company's contract seven years early. They cite a "pattern of unsatisfactory performance." The airmall operator won a temporary injunction, allowing it to continue operating, but it's just one step in the process.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Traffic restrictions in place for filming of season two of 'Mayor of Kingstown'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In just a couple of hours, another TV show begins filming in Pittsburgh. The second season of the Paramount+ show, "Mayor of Kingstown" will film in our area and it's triggering road closures and delays over the next couple of days. Beginning at 2 p.m. on the North Side, traffic control will be in place on Brighton Road from Woods Run to Schimmer-Westborn. The delays will run until 9 p.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety is making sure people known filming will involve precision driving scenes and guns being fired, which means there will be police on scene for additional security.
PITTSBURGH, PA
5 of the "Best Scoops" in North Huntingdon, Latrobe, and More

I asked Macaroni KID North Huntingdon's Facebook followers, "What's the scoop? Who has the best icecream?" and here's their answers. I'm looking forward to enjoying some sweet treats!. 1. Cone Zone | Latrobe, PA. 2. Kerber's Dairy | North Huntingdon, PA. They have a very impressive flavor list that you...
Aldi grocery store in Monroeville celebrates grand opening

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Monroeville has a new grocery store. New Aldi store: Click the video player above to watch the report. Aldi held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome shoppers to its newest location Thursday morning. The store is on William Penn Highway, between Duff Road and Miracle Mile Shopping...
MONROEVILLE, PA
Saxonburg Carnival rides, food, games will fill grounds

While the coronavirus pandemic prevented coordinators of the Saxonburg Fireman’s Carnival from contracting with larger amusement ride companies in the last few years because those companies were closed, organizers are excited to announce that the carnival will return to its traditional format when it opens next week. Paul Donaldson,...
SAXONBURG, PA
New pop-up brings much-needed good beer to Downtown

For as incredible as the local beer scene has become, there is a glaring weak point in Downtown Pittsburgh. Despite the high foot traffic and active community, Downtown is entirely lacking breweries, with only a couple of beer-focused taprooms whose offerings often fall short of many other places around the city.
PITTSBURGH, PA

