ZZ TOP at Stage AE in Pittsburgh Aug 17, 2022 – presale passcode

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In just a couple of hours, another TV show begins filming in Pittsburgh. The second season of the Paramount+ show, "Mayor of Kingstown" will film in our area and it's triggering road closures and delays over the next couple of days. Beginning at 2 p.m. on the North Side, traffic control will be in place on Brighton Road from Woods Run to Schimmer-Westborn. The delays will run until 9 p.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety is making sure people known filming will involve precision driving scenes and guns being fired, which means there will be police on scene for additional security.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO