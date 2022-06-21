ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

June 21 morning forecast

By Evan Andrews
fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the first day of summer and it's...

www.fox4news.com

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Mid 70s, sunny, breezy on Father's Day

It doesn't get much better than this for Father's Day!Expect plenty of sunshine, low humidity and temps in the mid 70s this afternoon. Even out east, where you started the day with some showers, you'll see improvement through the day.While it won't be quite as windy as yesterday, it'll still be breezy with gusts of 20 to 30 mph at times. Otherwise, the vibes are great! It'll be another crisp night as temps fall into the 50s around town and 40s farther north and west.The winds will gradually relax overnight, but you'll need the jackets out the door once again tomorrow. Monday itself (and for the observance of Juneteenth), things remain nice and quiet. Skies will be bright with just a few high clouds streaming in. Temps will be a touch warmer, in the upper 70s to around 80. Our next risk of any rain holds off until Tuesday as things turn unsettled for midweek. 
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/22 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be mainly cloudy and cooler with some showers around, especially east of the city. Highs will be closer to 70 -- about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. We'll see a few showers out there tonight, otherwise it will be pretty quiet. As for tomorrow, we're leaving in a chance of showers in the morning (mainly inland/N&W) with decreasing chances into the afternoon. It will only be slightly warmer, too, with highs in the low to mid 70s.Looking Ahead: Friday's a better day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Saturday will be sunny and hotter with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a little more humid with highs in the 80s.
Fox News

Heat wave threatens cities, temperatures pass triple digits

A dangerous heat wave is the lead story on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring past record levels from Michigan to Florida. High humidity will make it feel oppressive with many cities passing the 100-degree mark. California and Arizona are also experiencing extreme heat, with daytime high temperatures also getting into the...
The Weather Channel

Temperature Outlook for the Rest of Summer

July could be sweltering for many east of the Rockies. Hotter than average temperatures are most likely east of the Rockies in August and September. The West Coast should see temperatures that are near average overall. Temperatures for the rest of the summer months are forecast to be hotter than...
Reuters

Heatwave scorches central U.S., people urged to stay indoors

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - A heatwave will bake the southwestern and central United States starting on Monday when record-breaking temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees (38C), with forecasters warning people to stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids. A large swath of the nation, stretching from central...
WWL-AMFM

Temps climb into triple-digits by Friday

The temperatures will hover in the upper 90s to the triple-digit temperatures by the weekend. “Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 90s each day. Humidity dipped very slightly Sunday and will stay about the same on Monday.
