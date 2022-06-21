ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxwell, TX

Texas firefighters dead in traffic accident

By Matt McGovern
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gkn9x_0gHEijwT00

MAXWELL, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Two Texas firefighters have died in the line of duty.

The Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department made this announcement on social media Monday nigth, in conjunction with Caldwell County Emergency Services District No. 2.

Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco, 25, and his brother, firefighter Hunter Coco, 21, died in a traffic accident while returning from a wildfire on Texas Highway 20, outside of Lockhart, around 1:48 p.m. Monday. The department says Jonathon was a member of since 2016, and Hunter was a member for just over a year.

Hunter and Jonathon are survived by their immediate family. Members of both the Department and District say they are “grateful to all members of our community who have shown their support and eternal love to all of us and the Coco family in this very trying time.”

They are requesting that any showing of support and gratitude for the two to be held until further arrangements are made. In the meantime, donations in support of Jonathon and Hunter can be made to:

Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 216, Maxwell, Texas 78656

The department says more arrangements and information will be coming soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Leaving your car unattended with the engine running is illegal in Texas

SEGUIN, Texas – The Seguin Police Department is reminding motorists that it’s against Texas traffic code to leave a car unattended while the engine is running. Officials with the department posted the reminder to Facebook on Thursday saying the only exception to the rule is “if you are able to remote start your vehicle, and the key needs to [be] in the vehicle for it to be driven.”
SEGUIN, TX
smcorridornews.com

Two Maxwell Volunteer Firefighters die in tragic vehicle collision

On Monday, June 20, 2022, two brothers and members of the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department were killed in a major auto collision. 21-year-old Firefighter Hunter Coco and 25-year-old Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco died in a traffic accident while returning from a wildfire on Texas Highway 20 outside Lockhart. According...
MAXWELL, TX
FireRescue1

2 brothers, both Texas firefighters, die in rollover crash returning from fire

Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and his younger brother, Firefighter Hunter Coco, served with the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department — By Leila Merrill. ​LOCKHART, Texas — Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and his brother, Firefighter Hunter Coco, died Monday in a rollover crash outside of Lockhart, Texas, city officials said.
LOCKHART, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Lockhart, TX
Caldwell County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Maxwell, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Caldwell County, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Restaurateurs Stake Their Claim in Lockhart

We hope to not ruin Lockhart, but it must be told, the capital of Texas barbecue has the makings of a diner's paradise, separate from the smoked meats that have made the town famous. Just south of Austin, the seat of Caldwell County has quietly established itself as a haven for hospitality industry veterans looking to expand as Austin outgrows its own boundaries.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Two Maxwell firefighters killed in Lockhart crash were brothers

LOCKHART, Texas — Two firefighters were killed when the truck they were in crashed on FM 20 in Lockhart on Monday afternoon. Officials later confirmed the pair were brothers. The City of Lockhart said Lockhart police and fire departments responded to the two-vehicle crash at San Jacinto Street around...
LOCKHART, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident#Fox#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
fox7austin.com

Volunteer firefighters, brothers remembered by Maxwell community

LOCKHART, Texas - Two volunteer firefighters, who were also brothers, were killed in a car crash on Monday near Lockhart while driving home from a wildfire. Jonathon Coco, 25, and Hunter Coco, 21, volunteered with the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department. Jonathon was the assistant fire chief and was also an animal control officer with the City of Buda.
MAXWELL, TX
natureworldnews.com

Worsening Climate Change Might Turn Texas Into Sonoran Desert, Officials Say

On Monday, Congressman Lloyd Doggett announced a $2 million project to better protect Texas rivers, aquifers, and lakes and figure out how to deal with dwindling water supplies. Rep. Doggett, (D) 35th District of Texas says that the state might be facing some serious challenges. This prompted the allocation of...
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

You Can Go On A Safari Right Here In Texas

Ever wanted to go on a safari? You can always go to Animal Kingdom at Disney World in Florida or you can travel even further away and visit Africa. Both of those require a long journey and quite a bit of money. Why do that, when you can stay right here in Texas. Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch offers an adventure your family will never forget.
TEXAS STATE
firefighternation.com

San Antonio (TX) Fire Captain Suspended for Waving Handgun at Co-Workers

The San Antonio Fire Department suspended a captain earlier this year for pointing a semi-automatic handgun at two firefighters. The San Antonio Express-News reported that it reviewed personnel records related to the incident. Captain Rogelio Loredo was found to have violated numerous department policies, including a “lack of moral character,” records show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Here's what is causing flight delays at the Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said travelers should expect delays Thursday afternoon. The airport tweeted that the Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control tower was "undergoing a required sanitization and deep clean." Arrivals and departures were expected to be delayed because of the cleaning. The airport then said...
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
984K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy