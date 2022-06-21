ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia School Board hires five district coaches and volunteers coaches at Monday’s meeting

i70sports.com
 3 days ago

The Vandalia School Board went about filling some district coaching vacancies. Five district...

www.i70sports.com

i70sports.com

Vandalia’s Mady McCall with a big weekend as Effingham Flame win Championship

Vandalia’s Mady McCall rolled to a big weekend in helping the Effingham Flame win the USSSA Central Illinois State Championship. In the 12 and under tournament, the Flame won the tournament in Mattoon. They had lost in the semi-finals to the Peoria Sluggers but then bounced back with a win over the Mattoon Cobras to advance to the championship as Mady McCall went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and a RS. The Flame then had to defeat Peoria twice to win the tournament, beating them 6 to 2 and 6 to 5. Mady McCall combined to go 6 for 6 in those two games. The team now will play next week in Branson in the nationals. For the tournament, Mady McCall was 13 for 19 with 6 RBI, 12 RS and 6 BBs.
VANDALIA, IL
wgel.com

County Board Approves Resolution For Rt. 40 Project

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to improve Route 40, from Ridge Street in Greenville, east through Mulberry Grove to the Fayette County line. The project was brought up by Bond County Highway Engineer Jeremy Pestle at Tuesday night’s meeting. Pestle explained that IDOT will do paving, curb and...
GREENVILLE, IL
Breeze-Courier

County Board dismisses Vince Harris

(TAYLORVILLE) — At the close of a marathon four-hour Christian County Board meeting Tuesday night, members voted 12-3 to dismiss Vince Harris, Solid Waste Management Director and Christian County Zoning Director, from all duties. The move followed a meeting behind closed doors for nearly an hour-and-45-minute session at which time the vote was take.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Fire Chief returns to duty in Wood River

Two weeks ago, the Wood River city council authorized Mayor Tom Stalcup to enter into an employee agreement with Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut to return to his duties with the fire department. Stahlhut was serving as interim city manager but was removed by the council in favor of Public Services Director Steve Palen.
okawvilletimes.com

County Loses Another Resident to COVID-19

As new cases continue in a troubling direction, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported another COVID-related death in Washington County. The IDPH reported last Tuesday that the county lost a resident, the 40th since the start of the pandemic and first since March 15. In addition to the fatality,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Town Hall On Vandalia Correctional Center Sees Large Turnout

A big crowd filled the large meeting room at Kaskaskia College Vandalia Campus on Wednesday night for a town hall about the Vandalia Correctional Center and various information that has been floating around about the future of the correctional center. The event was hosted by State Senator Jason Plummer and State Representative Blaine Wilhour with local and district union officials in attendance as well as State Senator Terri Bryant and State Senator Steve McClure. Senator Plummer expressed his gratitude for everyone that showed up to speak and to share their thoughts and support but voiced displeasure that no representative of the Illinois Department of Corrections or Governor Pritzker’s administration was in attendance for the town hall.
VANDALIA, IL
timestribunenews.com

Local Hero Gets Dedication and Plaque Unveiling at SAFB

On Friday, June 17, Scott Air Force Base held a dedication ceremony and plaque unveiling for local hero, Senior Airman Bradley R. Smith, a Troy,Illinois native who was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan in 2010. The ceremony dedicated the Air Force Master Sergeant Bud L. Andrews Airman Leadership...
TROY, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County – The Public Needs To Listen And Read!

We covered the misinformation being spread by County Board Member Jeff Slifer in this article. The political hysteria being pushed claiming the county treasurer caused union grievances are not only filled with misinformation, but also omissions of some very important facts, and in one case a total misrepresentation and omissions to the court by the current State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Highway stretch will memorialize late fire chief

SOUTH ROXANA — A portion of Illinois 111 will be designated as “The Chief Todd Werner Memorial Highway” on Saturday, July 2. Werner, who died July 1, 2021, at the age of 48, worked in the fire service for 30 years. He joined the South Roxana Fire Department in 1996 and became its fire chief in 2013.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
rifnote.com

Inside Deundrea Holloway’s chilling downward spiral from high school sports star to ‘killer who beheaded pregnant ex’

Https://www.the-sun.com/news/5580321/deundrea-holloway-liese-dodd-behead-downfall/. THE man accused of beheading his pregnant ex-lover fell from grace as a college-bound athlete to a reviled murder suspect while his mental state rapidly declined, his family said. Deundrea Holloway, 22, who was arrested June 9 and faces multiple charges related to Liese Dodd’s death, dropped out of...
LITCHFIELD, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Iuka Fire Department delivers baby Monday evening

The Iuka Fire Department delivered what appeared to be a healthy baby boy at an Iuka home where a visitor had gone into labor. Fire Chief Kenny Eagan says the mother and baby boy were later taken by United Medical Response to Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. Firemen were...
IUKA, IL
101wkqx.com

A Small IL Town Toyed With People’s Emotions By Telling Everyone Chick-Fil-A Was Coming

In Bethalto, IL, a town of about 9,200 people, a sign was put up on Tuesday that read “Chick-Fil-A Coming Soon.” The sign was taken down 30 minutes after it went up, after it was reported to police by a public works employee. The police shared the picture of the sign on their Facebook page alerting citizens that Chick-Fil-A is indeed NOT coming to their town. The closest one is about 20 miles away. They think it was part of a TikTok challenge where people put up signs that read “coming soon…”
BETHALTO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Two pickup truck crash results in death Thursday morning

A State Police accident reconstructionist is currently investigating a head-on crash between two pickup trucks that occurred on Route 37 South of Salem near the Sassafras Road intersection. Preliminary information indicates one of the drivers was ejected and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other pickup...
SALEM, IL
The Telegraph

Clark Bridge lane closures planned

ALTON — The Illinois Department of Transportation is planning lane closures on the U.S. 67 Clark Bridge over the Mississippi River from June 23 through June 30. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the direction indicated during the following dates and times, weather permitting:
ALTON, IL
labortribune.com

Plumbers warn public of abuses, false promises by Tiger Plumbing

Collinsville, IL – Union plumbers in the Metro-East have had enough of non-union companies making false promises to customers and underpaying their employees, so on June 12 they shared their concerns with the public. More than 30 plumbers wearing white t-shirts formed a line along Illinois Route 159 at...
wgel.com

Baler & Tractor Total Losses Following Fire Near Breese

Firefighters from Breese, Germantown, St. Rose, and Beckemeyer were paged to a baler fire Monday afternoon southwest of Breese. The baler and tractor were complete losses. No injuries were reported. In addition to the blaze, fire personnel had to battle high temperatures in the 90’s. The Aviston and Carlyle...
BREESE, IL

