New York's governor signed a law Monday intended to prevent local officials from enacting rules that might suppress people's voting rights because of their race.The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act, named after the late civil rights activist who represented Georgia in the U.S. House, makes New York one of the first states to bring back a version of a process known as “preclearance” that was gutted by a landmark Supreme Court decision in 2013.Under the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965, states and counites with a record of suppressing the rights of Black voters once had to seek...

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO