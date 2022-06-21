ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Visit Fresno County app launching this week

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mnX6F_0gHEiQ7Y00

The Fresno-Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau has unveiled the Visit Fresno County App.

The app connects travelers arriving at the Fresno-Yosemite International Airport with hotels in the Fresno-Clovis area.

App users will also be able to stay up to date with the latest community events and find the best local shopping and dining.

Outdoor adventurers can use the app to find the trails to wander in Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, as well as discover local lakes and hiking hot-spots.

The grand launch date for the app is this Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
GV Wire

Local Pools Could Stay Shuttered as Valley Temps Rise. Here’s Why

Swimming in public pools to stay cool during Fresno’s sweltering summers is a longtime tradition, but opportunities to chill in clear, clean water may be more limited this year. A shortage of lifeguards may keep some local pools locked up. The city of Fresno has hired enough lifeguards —...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

City of Visalia begins downtown rehabilitation project

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Visalia will begin the Downtown Streetlight and Pavement Rehabilitation project at the end of the month. “We’ve been very supportive of it,” said Steve Nelsen, Visalia’s Mayor. “I applaud the council we hit a moment of time where do...
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

California dairy industry crowns new princess

On Friday, June 10 Madison Andrade of Visalia was crowned the 2022 Dairy Princess and will represent the entire dairy industry of District 5 South. The district includes Tulare, Inyo and Mono counties. Madison will play an important role for the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) on their communications services team by meeting community relations objectives.
VISALIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Local
California Government
Fresno County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Smart Phone
Hanford Sentinel

Follow your nose to Perfumerie at the Hanford Mall

With an excited upbeat tone in her voice that seemingly comes from authentic and inspired love for her job, Puja Lachmandas explains the reason behind her fragrant outlook on business. Perfumerie, located in the Hanford Mall, opened in November of 2015 with a grand Thanksgiving opening. If anybody has found...
HANFORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
yourcentralvalley.com

First look at Fresno DSS building after concerning photos of children surface

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Department of Social Services (DSS) building is up and running after the old building made national headlines after disturbing photos showed foster children sleeping on floors and desks. The new building is located on Ashlan and Peach avenues in the old Costco building.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced deputy supplies woman with groceries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy brought groceries to a woman after responding to a welfare check. On Monday, when Deputy Garcia of the Merced County Sheriff’s was responding to a welfare check, he discovered a woman living without food or water. After talking to the woman for a bit, he took it upon himself […]
MERCED, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Fireworks on July Fourth: Get bang for your buck

We’ve spent a lifetime enjoying fireworks shows on holidays, at games, and at a variety of events. But what is involved in preparing a fireworks show? Jennifer Waite, local show producer for PyroSpectaculars jokes that there’s a lot of work in fireworks. Waite explained the process using the...
KINGSBURG, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Madera Wine Trail Wineries Honored With Award-Winning Wines

MADERA — Each summer season the California wine world is abuzz with news from the prestigious Sunset International Wine Competition. More than 2,900 vintages vie for the annual accolades, and this year, two of Madera County’s most beloved wineries took home Double Gold!. Westbrook Wine Farm winemaker Ray...
MADERA, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
50K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy