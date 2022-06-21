Vandals go 2-1 on Day 1 of 2nd Summer Shootout

Vandalia’s Mady McCall rolled to a big weekend in helping the Effingham Flame win the USSSA Central Illinois State Championship. In the 12 and under tournament, the Flame won the tournament in Mattoon. They had lost in the semi-finals to the Peoria Sluggers but then bounced back with a win over the Mattoon Cobras to advance to the championship as Mady McCall went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and a RS. The Flame then had to defeat Peoria twice to win the tournament, beating them 6 to 2 and 6 to 5. Mady McCall combined to go 6 for 6 in those two games. The team now will play next week in Branson in the nationals. For the tournament, Mady McCall was 13 for 19 with 6 RBI, 12 RS and 6 BBs.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO