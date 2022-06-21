Vandals go 2-1 on Day 1 of 2nd Summer Shootout

SEB and Patoka/Odin got in some summer league basketball on Thursday at St. Elmo. After the game, Patoka/Odin Coach Joe Eddy says they have struggled a bit, but they have been limited on their contact. Several more shootouts will be going on next week around the area, with most all...
CHBC and South Central met in summer girls basketball action in Effingham on Wednesday. CHBC came out with the win. Lady Bobcats Coach Marc Bain says this team has some big expectations for this upcoming season. New South Central Coach Audrey Prusa says they are using the summer to get...
Vandalia’s Mady McCall rolled to a big weekend in helping the Effingham Flame win the USSSA Central Illinois State Championship. In the 12 and under tournament, the Flame won the tournament in Mattoon. They had lost in the semi-finals to the Peoria Sluggers but then bounced back with a win over the Mattoon Cobras to advance to the championship as Mady McCall went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and a RS. The Flame then had to defeat Peoria twice to win the tournament, beating them 6 to 2 and 6 to 5. Mady McCall combined to go 6 for 6 in those two games. The team now will play next week in Branson in the nationals. For the tournament, Mady McCall was 13 for 19 with 6 RBI, 12 RS and 6 BBs.
Neal Garrison, who has coached boys’ cross-country and served as a guidance counselor at Mahomet-Seymour High School for the past 20 years, has resigned. The M-S Board of Education is expected to act on his resignation at the Monday evening (June 20) meeting. Garrison, who will continue to live...
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police arrested a man Thursday evening after he led officers on a chase through town. Police officials said that just before 8 p.m., an officer was stopped in traffic in the area of Jasper and Eldorado Streets when he spotted Patrick Hutton, 26 of Decatur, holding a gun in a […]
The latest Drought Monitor came out this Thursday morning, and as expected, we have seen a spreading and intensification of dry conditions across Central Illinois. What you can see above is the comparison between today’s Drought Monitor and the one that came out last Thursday. Due to temperatures in the 80s, 90s, and even 100’s […]
More information has become available on a traffic crash on U.S. 67 that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday. West Central Illinois Dispatch received reports of a car versus motorcycle crash just after 4:00 pm Wednesday. According to an initial crash report from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a...
Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Two Beecher City residents were injured in an accident that occurred in Douglas Township last week. According to a report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred on Thursday, June 16th at 4:05pm at the intersection of Route 33 and 1200th Street. The report...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed a man’s death that occurred late Thursday night. Officials say that the 26-year-old male arrived at the emergency room after sustaining what appeared to be sharp force injury wounds. He was announced dead shortly after his arrival at 11:19 p.m. This death is being investigated […]
I have never worked in a restaurant or bar, but there are a few things I do know about working in that service industry... Some servers and bartenders make big money. Some shifts are slow and the tips suck...you just never know what each day will bring in. I think...
A Shelbyville woman has been found guilty of unlawful possession of meth with a prior unlawful possession of meth manufacturing materials conviction. 38-year-old Rachel A. Rentfro was found guilty following a bench trial of the offense of unlawful possession of meth with prior possession of meth manufacturing materials. Judge Amanda Ade Harlow presided over the trial, and Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke made the announcement.
DECATUR — The corner of Pershing Road and Jasper Street in Decatur has been bustling with activity for months. Local home furnishings store, Rent One, will be moving into the new location by the fall, the corporation said. The new rent-to-own showroom will be located at 1205 E. Pershing Road. The St. Louis based corporation will bring its sister companym RNR Tire Express, as part of the new facility.
While many students in the Champaign-Urbana area are enjoying their share of summer fun, area school boards are finalizing calendars for the upcoming year. Families may notice those calendars will include a day off from school on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. Election Day became an official holiday after Governor...
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. US HWY 45, just north of Rickelman Avenue, Effingham County. June 17, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2000 Green Oldsmobile Van. Unit 2 – 2013 White Ford F350 Truck. DRIVERS:. Unit 1...
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested last week after officers responded to a report of domestic battery. Officers were dispatched to 1840 Douglas Street on June 14 and learned that a woman had been involved in an altercation with Brandon Craig. The victim reported that Craig hit her in the face multiple times […]
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police recently arrested a man after they discovered he was selling stolen property property. Officers said that a burglary took place last week in the 400 block of A Street and the victim discovered their items were being sold online days later. Investigators posed as buyers and confirmed that the […]
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a man for stealing catalytic converters. The Decatur Police Department Crimes Unit was doing surveillance on a suspect they believed was involved in stealing catalytic converters off vehicles. During their surveillance, the Street Crimes Unit saw a person travel to the 1500 block of N. 22nd Street and then back to an apartment in Decatur. Detectives then determined a vehicle near the 1500 block of N. 22nd Street had one of two catalytic converters removed. In addition, tools to remove the device were spotted underneath the vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon Valley Public Water District issued an urgent water use statement after two of their three wells experienced catastrophic failures. Sangamon Valley Public Water District facilities experienced power outages due to a power spike issue from Ameren Illinois. In the statement, they said, "All of our...
