ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IL

Vandals go 2-1 on Day 1 of 2nd Summer Shootout

i70sports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Day 1 of the 2nd Vandal Summer Shootout, the Vandals went 2-1—beating...

www.i70sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
i70sports.com

SEB & Patoka/Odin get in summer league basketball on Thursday

SEB and Patoka/Odin got in some summer league basketball on Thursday at St. Elmo. After the game, Patoka/Odin Coach Joe Eddy says they have struggled a bit, but they have been limited on their contact. Several more shootouts will be going on next week around the area, with most all...
PATOKA, IL
i70sports.com

Vandalia’s Mady McCall with a big weekend as Effingham Flame win Championship

Vandalia’s Mady McCall rolled to a big weekend in helping the Effingham Flame win the USSSA Central Illinois State Championship. In the 12 and under tournament, the Flame won the tournament in Mattoon. They had lost in the semi-finals to the Peoria Sluggers but then bounced back with a win over the Mattoon Cobras to advance to the championship as Mady McCall went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and a RS. The Flame then had to defeat Peoria twice to win the tournament, beating them 6 to 2 and 6 to 5. Mady McCall combined to go 6 for 6 in those two games. The team now will play next week in Branson in the nationals. For the tournament, Mady McCall was 13 for 19 with 6 RBI, 12 RS and 6 BBs.
VANDALIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cerro Gordo, IL
City
Woodlawn, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Shelbyville, IL
Sports
City
Shelbyville, IL
WCIA

Man arrested after chase through Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police arrested a man Thursday evening after he led officers on a chase through town. Police officials said that just before 8 p.m., an officer was stopped in traffic in the area of Jasper and Eldorado Streets when he spotted Patrick Hutton, 26 of Decatur, holding a gun in a […]
WCIA

Drought declared in Central Illinois

The latest Drought Monitor came out this Thursday morning, and as expected, we have seen a spreading and intensification of dry conditions across Central Illinois. What you can see above is the comparison between today’s Drought Monitor and the one that came out last Thursday. Due to temperatures in the 80s, 90s, and even 100’s […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Buscher
Effingham Radio

Two Beecher City Residents Injured in Douglas Township Accident

Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Two Beecher City residents were injured in an accident that occurred in Douglas Township last week. According to a report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred on Thursday, June 16th at 4:05pm at the intersection of Route 33 and 1200th Street. The report...
BEECHER CITY, IL
WCIA

Coroner confirms death of 26-year-old

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed a man’s death that occurred late Thursday night. Officials say that the 26-year-old male arrived at the emergency room after sustaining what appeared to be sharp force injury wounds. He was announced dead shortly after his arrival at 11:19 p.m. This death is being investigated […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vandals#Go 2#Pool Play
taylorvilledailynews.com

Shelbyville Woman Found Guilty In Meth Possession After Meth Manufacturing Charge

A Shelbyville woman has been found guilty of unlawful possession of meth with a prior unlawful possession of meth manufacturing materials conviction. 38-year-old Rachel A. Rentfro was found guilty following a bench trial of the offense of unlawful possession of meth with prior possession of meth manufacturing materials. Judge Amanda Ade Harlow presided over the trial, and Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke made the announcement.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

New location under construction along Pershing Road for Decatur retailer

DECATUR — The corner of Pershing Road and Jasper Street in Decatur has been bustling with activity for months. Local home furnishings store, Rent One, will be moving into the new location by the fall, the corporation said. The new rent-to-own showroom will be located at 1205 E. Pershing Road. The St. Louis based corporation will bring its sister companym RNR Tire Express, as part of the new facility.
chambanamoms.com

Illinois Schools Closed for Election Day Nov. 8

While many students in the Champaign-Urbana area are enjoying their share of summer fun, area school boards are finalizing calendars for the upcoming year. Families may notice those calendars will include a day off from school on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. Election Day became an official holiday after Governor...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Effingham Radio

ISP Investigating Fatal Crash In Effingham

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. US HWY 45, just north of Rickelman Avenue, Effingham County. June 17, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2000 Green Oldsmobile Van. Unit 2 – 2013 White Ford F350 Truck. DRIVERS:. Unit 1...
EFFINGHAM, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Charleston Police arrest man for domestic battery

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested last week after officers responded to a report of domestic battery. Officers were dispatched to 1840 Douglas Street on June 14 and learned that a woman had been involved in an altercation with Brandon Craig. The victim reported that Craig hit her in the face multiple times […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Man arrested for selling stolen property

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police recently arrested a man after they discovered he was selling stolen property property. Officers said that a burglary took place last week in the 400 block of A Street and the victim discovered their items were being sold online days later. Investigators posed as buyers and confirmed that the […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Police: Man arrested for stealing catalytic converters

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a man for stealing catalytic converters. The Decatur Police Department Crimes Unit was doing surveillance on a suspect they believed was involved in stealing catalytic converters off vehicles. During their surveillance, the Street Crimes Unit saw a person travel to the 1500 block of N. 22nd Street and then back to an apartment in Decatur. Detectives then determined a vehicle near the 1500 block of N. 22nd Street had one of two catalytic converters removed. In addition, tools to remove the device were spotted underneath the vehicle.
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy