ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, IL

Jackie Joyner-Kersee Visits Vandalia, Speaks to FNB Community Bank Employees

i70sports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe employees of FNB Community Bank were treated to a lot of laughs and much wisdom shared as they had the opportunity to hear from special guest speakers Olympian and philanthropist Jackie Joyner-Kersee and motivational speaker Lecia Rives on Monday afternoon. During the company retreat, held on the day...

www.i70sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Alton church launching fundraiser on June 29

ALTON - Saints Peter and Paul Church, at 717 State St. in Alton, will be getting some much needed love. On Wednesday, June 29, the church will kick off a yearlong fundraiser with a 6 p.m. Mass. James Hanlon, a volunteer for the fundraiser committee, said the fundraiser will help pay for renovations to the historic church. "It's an old limestone church and over 150 years, so it will will need some major repairs," Hanlon said.
ALTON, IL
101wkqx.com

A Small IL Town Toyed With People’s Emotions By Telling Everyone Chick-Fil-A Was Coming

In Bethalto, IL, a town of about 9,200 people, a sign was put up on Tuesday that read “Chick-Fil-A Coming Soon.” The sign was taken down 30 minutes after it went up, after it was reported to police by a public works employee. The police shared the picture of the sign on their Facebook page alerting citizens that Chick-Fil-A is indeed NOT coming to their town. The closest one is about 20 miles away. They think it was part of a TikTok challenge where people put up signs that read “coming soon…”
BETHALTO, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Town Hall On Vandalia Correctional Center Sees Large Turnout

A big crowd filled the large meeting room at Kaskaskia College Vandalia Campus on Wednesday night for a town hall about the Vandalia Correctional Center and various information that has been floating around about the future of the correctional center. The event was hosted by State Senator Jason Plummer and State Representative Blaine Wilhour with local and district union officials in attendance as well as State Senator Terri Bryant and State Senator Steve McClure. Senator Plummer expressed his gratitude for everyone that showed up to speak and to share their thoughts and support but voiced displeasure that no representative of the Illinois Department of Corrections or Governor Pritzker’s administration was in attendance for the town hall.
VANDALIA, IL
FOX 2

IDOT closes lanes on Clark Bridge in Alton this week

ALTON, Ill. – IDOT is closing lanes on the Clark Bridge in Alton for bridge inspections this week. The southbound left lane will close from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. The northbound left lane will close Friday.The right lanes will be shutdown next week. Click here to get more information on this closure.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Vandalia, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County – Where Money Grows on Trees And Outrage Is Selective

While several locals chose to create all kinds of misinformation, tell lies, and even tried to change laws over the county not getting their no-bid farm rent of less than $35,000.00 last year, we can only wonder where their concern and outrage is with the Sheriff’s Office spending $47,529.64 of their tax dollars on body cameras and dash cameras of which most are not even being used dating clear back to 2015.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 34-year-old Centralia man on drug charges. Jeffrey Skibinski of East 15th was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a final decision on charges. 29-year-old Karen Rasul of Quail Run Road in Salem was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for criminal trespass to land.
MARION COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Twenty cats removed from East Alton apartment

East Alton officials battled the unhealthy odors of animal feces and urine Wednesday to rescue about 20 cats from a duplex apartment in the 100 block of Ohio Street after removing the female resident from the apartment. East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike said that, around noon Wednesday, police called the East Alton Fire Department for assistance and breathing apparatus to help officers removing the cats which were mostly kittens.
EAST ALTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Joyner Kersee
labortribune.com

Plumbers warn public of abuses, false promises by Tiger Plumbing

Collinsville, IL – Union plumbers in the Metro-East have had enough of non-union companies making false promises to customers and underpaying their employees, so on June 12 they shared their concerns with the public. More than 30 plumbers wearing white t-shirts formed a line along Illinois Route 159 at...
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, June 21st, 2022

Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 55-year-old James Shadowens of East Mozart in Woodlawn is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond on a Marion County felony warrant for pending possession of methamphetamine and resisting peace officer charges. 38-year-old Joshua Boyce of...
MARION COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Wood River man charged with waterboarding

EDWARDSVILLE - Several felony domestic battery charges were among felony filings Friday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Larry D. Franklin, 49, of Wood River, was charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery (four-plus subsequent offenses), both Class 2 felonies. The case was presented by the Wood River Police Department.
WOOD RIVER, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fnb#Speakup
advantagenews.com

Suspect steals police car in Collinsville

A suspect remains at large after stealing a police car overnight in Collinsville. The person, described as a white male, was picked up at a convenience store on IL 157 around midnight. At some point he wound up behind the wheel of the police car, fleeing the scene. According to...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Stolen Collinsville police vehicle recovered

COLLINSVILLE — A Collinsville Police car, stolen shortly after midnight Tuesday, has been recovered but the thief and a police shotgun are still at large. An Illinois State Police broadcast indicated the police car was recovered in Spanish Lake, Missouri. A shotgun was missing from the car, and police indicated the suspect may be in need of medical intervention.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Rehberger has plans for Highland, Edwardsville

Jeff Rehberger of Highland has some big plans in the works. Since 2013, Rehberger has developed Lucky Lincoln Gaming into a company that installs and services slot machines at more than 170 locations throughout Illinois. It currently is one of the five largest gaming terminal operators in the state with more than 1,200 slot machines and a staff of more than 75.
i70sports.com

Vandalia’s Mady McCall with a big weekend as Effingham Flame win Championship

Vandalia’s Mady McCall rolled to a big weekend in helping the Effingham Flame win the USSSA Central Illinois State Championship. In the 12 and under tournament, the Flame won the tournament in Mattoon. They had lost in the semi-finals to the Peoria Sluggers but then bounced back with a win over the Mattoon Cobras to advance to the championship as Mady McCall went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and a RS. The Flame then had to defeat Peoria twice to win the tournament, beating them 6 to 2 and 6 to 5. Mady McCall combined to go 6 for 6 in those two games. The team now will play next week in Branson in the nationals. For the tournament, Mady McCall was 13 for 19 with 6 RBI, 12 RS and 6 BBs.
VANDALIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
The Telegraph

Alton man faces felony DUI charge

EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man faces a felony DUI charge after a June 17 incident in East Alton. Colton L. Bachman, 22, of Alton, was charged June 21 with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol while license revoked/suspended, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the East Alton Police Department.
ALTON, IL
kfmo.com

Motorcycle Hits Deer in Accident

(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Alton, Ill, 41 year old Steven G. Koening, is suffering serious injuries. He was hurt in a motorcycle accident Sunday in St. Francois County. Highway Patrol reports show Koening was headed west on Highway 221, at Henson Road at about 1:45 am. A Deer got into the path of Koenig's motorcycle and was hit. Koening, who was not wearing a helmet during the accident, was flown to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
freedom929.com

CLINTON COUNTY CHARGES FILED

(CARLYLE) A Hopkinsville, Kentucky man, who went on a two-state crime spree after murdering a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy on I-64, now faces 30 criminal counts in Clinton County Court in connection with a kidnapping and home invasion that brought the ordeal to an end in rural Carlyle. The charges allege that on December 29th of last year, Ray Tate secretly confined two persons against their will at a residence in rural Carlyle while armed, plus he’s also accused of discharging the firearms. The 30 counts include nine of Class X aggravated kidnapping, four of Class X home invasion, three of residential burglary, one of aggravated possession of a stolen firearm, three of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, one of aggravated battery, six of aggravated unlawful restraint, and three of reckless discharge of a firearm. Tate previously plead guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without parole for charges stemming from the murder of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley. Tate has since filed a handwritten motion from his cell at the Menard Correctional Center seeking to withdraw his guilty plea and that his sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole be vacated due to coercion and threats by police, no adequate representation, and for not being competent. A hearing on the motion will be held next Tuesday, June 28th, at the Wayne County Courthouse in Fairfield.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
The Telegraph

Indictments issued against 6

EDWARDSVILLE - Several indictments were issued by a Madison County grand jury last week related to violent crimes. Tonisha R. Rogers, 39, of Granite City, was indicted June 16 for aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony; two counts of aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies; and three counts of child endangerment, all Class A misdemeanors.
MADISON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy