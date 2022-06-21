ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giles County, VA

Officials: 1 dead, 1 injured in lime plant incident in Giles Co.

By Rhian Lowndes, Kim Yonick
 2 days ago

UPDATE 8:24 p.m.: New information was released from authorities about the incident that happened at Lhoist Chemical Lime Plant in Giles County on Monday afternoon.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the plant at approximately 3:58 p.m. on Monday, June 20 in Ripplemead. When multiple agencies arrived on the scene, they were told the incident happened inside the mine.

WFXR News was told that a person was trapped inside the cab of an excavator.

Another worker who saw the incident attempted to try to rescue the trapped equipment operator, but ended up with minor lime chemical burns, according to authorities. EMS treated that worker at the scene.

First responders worked quickly to get the mine worker who was trapped inside the excavator, which was knocked on its side and covered in materials. By the time crews got to the equipment operator, he was pronounced dead and removed from the mine, according to officials.

WFXR News has learned that the worker who died and the worker who was hurt were employees of Gillman Services, Inc. — which is a contractor that operates at the facility. Officials say all other mine workers made it out safely.

The scene was cleared by 6:44 p.m. The mine is shut down while the incident is investigated.

According to Giles County officials, the investigation will continue from an industrial safety standpoint.

WFXR News has reached out to Lhoist for comment about the incident, but has yet to hear back.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) told WFXR News it investigates each mining fatality and will release a final report once the investigation into Monday’s incident is complete.

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Giles County Sheriff’s Office says multiple agencies have responded to an incident at a lime plant on Monday.

WFXR News’ Rhian Lowndes is on the way to the Lhoist Chemical Lime plant in Ripplemead.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13OlU3_0gHEiFen00
    (Photo: Rhian Lowndes/WFXR News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o3xPG_0gHEiFen00
    (Photo: Rhian Lowndes/WFXR News)

WFXR News learned that Pembroke Fire, Giles Rescue Squad, Newport Rescue Squad, Celco Emergency Response Team, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, and Carilion EMS are on the scene. Authorities say that the call initially came in just before 4 p.m. and no one was trapped.

The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

