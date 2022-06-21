Readers respond: Lead by example on climate change
By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
2 days ago
In the June 12 article "NW Natural booklet for schoolkids becomes flashpoint in climate change debate," climate activist Amanda Roth, who is a NW Natural customer, says she was upset that the booklet was distributed...
The control of the U.S. Congress could hinge on the Portland-to-Bend district race. Democrats hold a 220-209 majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, with six vacancies. All 435 seats are on the November ballot, with Republicans needing to pick up only five seats to take control. The newly realigned 5th Congressional District stretches from Portland, across the Cascades, to Bend.
Before voters approved the ballot measure that created the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund, the agency that oversees the fund was just a little policy shop that drew up 20-year plans for the city’s growth and regulated trash haulers. Then, in 2019, PCEF began taxing big retailers to...
In the civilized world, we shake our heads in disbelief and horror at ancient cultures who regularly sacrificed humans, including children, to their gods in religious rituals. For those ancients, that was the way things were done. It was expected. It was sanctioned. It was holy. But we – more enlightened, more educated – believe life itself is holy. We are appalled by the idea of human sacrifice. In some places, there are even laws bestowing personhood on the unborn.
About 16,000 people received some type of “help” for drug addiction in the first year of Measure 110 “Oregon officials acknowledge drug treatment rollout was botched” (June 3). Only 136 people – less than 1% – accepted meaningful help and entered treatment. The rest are big “winners:” no jail time, and no $100 possession fine if they call a help line. Only 116 people called the “Lines for Life” hotline. Since the measure became law, only 2,576 tickets for drug possession have been written; the understaffed police are too busy, or ignore a lot of it. There is now no meaningful incentive for addicts to seek or accept help to turn their lives around. This is an unintended driving force behind today’s exploding rates of property crime, murder, drug use and overdose deaths, and the out of control population in homeless drug camps where the addict lifestyle is welcomed and protected. The only path forward starts with mandatory incarcerated treatment to help repeat offenders.
A female duck rests in the water where Gibbons Creek meets the Columbia River in southwest Washington. The common merganser grooms her rust-colored head in a site that, until recently, didn’t flow freely. But now the fish ladder that blocked salmon from spawning for decades is gone, and so is the levee that had held the Columbia back from spilling onto its historic floodplain since 1966.
Portland city commissioners will decide next week whether to roll back parts of a tenant protection ordinance to settle a lawsuit brought by a group of landlords. The rules at issue, passed in 2020 as part of a broader suite of tenant protections, required landlords to provide renters upon move-in with an inventory of property — like appliances, fixtures or equipment — that would be covered by their security deposit. The landlords were barred from dipping into security deposits to repair or replace items not included in the list, and they could only charge for the depreciated value of that item rather than the cost of a brand-new replacement.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Michelle Farris never expected to become homeless, but here she was, sifting through garbage and towering piles of debris accumulated along a roadway on the outskirts of Northeast Portland. Farris, 51, has spent much of her adult life in Oregon, and has vivid memories of this area alongside the lumbering Columbia River when it was pristine, a place for quiet walks.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland is expecting to get hot temperatures this weekend. You may want to turn on your air conditioner or you may be in the market for one. Roth Heating & Cooling says if you plan on getting a unit installed, use the mild weather to your advantage and get it done before the high temps come.
For over a decade, people living in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood of Southeast Portland had a handshake agreement with a series of principals at Hosford Middle School. Dog owners could use the school’s vast field as an off-leash dog park after school hours so long as neighbors picked up their pooches’ poop and ensured that no holes dug by dogs were left for children to trip on.
Projected spending for the Center for Black Student Excellence may violate Oregon LawWe've all been there before. You open your Oregon ballot and there's yet another school bond measure. The school district promises the money will be used to repair existing schools or maybe to build a new school. You may agree or disagree with the measure, but at least you know where the money is going to go. But what if you had no idea where or how the bond money was going to be spent? It's a troubling trend in Oregon and it's not limited to school districts....
City Council will vote to roll back a 2020 city policy protecting tenants from unfair fees Wednesday, in order to settle a landlord-led legal challenge. Sketch comedy troupes from all over N. America descend on The Siren Theater for 3 glorious nights. The policy under scrutiny is the security deposit...
Sunday marks one year since Portland and much of Oregon were locked into a record-breaking “heat dome.” On June 26, 2021, temperatures in Portland reached 108 degrees, breaking a record with a high temperature that just a day later seemed quaint. June 26, 2022, also known as Sunday,...
A call for a gun violence forum between the candidates running for Oregon governor has gone unanswered by Tina Kotek’s opponents in the November General Election, Kotek, the Democratic Party nominee and long time representative from north Portland reported Tuesday. Last week, the Tina for Oregon campaign said they...
