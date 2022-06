Warren Buffett once advised graduating students at the University of Florida's School of Business to learn and practice good habits early in life. The key, says Buffett, is to catch and change your bad habits before it changes you for the worse. He told the students, "You can get rid of it a lot easier at your age than at my age, because most behaviors are habitual." He added, "The chains of habit are too light to be felt until they are too heavy to be broken."

