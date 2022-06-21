Elite Daily Newsletter: June 20, 2022

The social media world is discussing the 2022 NBA Draft and the selection of Husker’s guard Bryce McGowens. The Minnesota Timberwolves selected McGowens with the 40th pick of the second round. A draft-day trade though is sending the South Carolina native to Charlotte to play for Michael Jordan and the Hornets. He’ll join first-round picks Jalen Duren from Memphis, and Mark Williams from Duke as a member of the rookie class. Charlotte currently does not have a head coach after Golden State Assitant Kenny Atkinson withdrew from the position shortly after accepting it. Recently former Suns, Knicks, Lakers, and Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni met with Jordan just the other day and is seen as one of the front runners for the position. There was no shortage of reactions on Twitter to the selection, and we hear at Cornhusker Wire have taken a sample of the best and listed them below. https://twitter.com/HuskerHoops/status/1540178868769853440https://twitter.com/HuskerHoops/status/1540178868769853440https://twitter.com/JeremyOnTheMic/status/1540181429648334850https://twitter.com/Ballislife/status/1540181291882188800https://twitter.com/SteveReedAP/status/1540180490963009536https://twitter.com/MarcWYFFNews4/status/1540180159894102016https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1540176797891022848https://twitter.com/Geo_Baker_1/status/1540177958966595585https://twitter.com/coachmcgowens18/status/1540093121899515905https://twitter.com/kevinsjuts/status/1540179724890259456Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!11

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 34 MINUTES AGO