Drake

Elite Daily Newsletter: June 20, 2022

Elite Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on June 20, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Having A Very Spicy Summer. This summer, the weather won’t be the...

Person
Jenny Han
Person
Bill Lyons
Person
Drake
Elite Daily

Oof, MBJ Deleted All His Pics With Lori From Instagram

OK, OK, I know that technically Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s breakup has already been pretty much confirmed. I mean, Steve Harvey did talk about it openly, after all. (He’s team Lori, obviously.) Still, is it bad that I was kinda hoping that this was all a big misunderstanding? I know that Lori deleted all of her IGs with MBJ on June 5, but he kept his up! Plus, they never issued a public statement about their breakup. So maybe Lori was just embracing a ~hot girl summer~ Insta aesthetic? Unfortunately, on June 21, Jordan deleted all pics of Lori from his Instagram, further confirming the breakup. And yes, I’m gonna need a minute to recover.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social Media reacts to Charlotte’s trade for McGowens

The social media world is discussing the 2022 NBA Draft and the selection of Husker’s guard Bryce McGowens. The Minnesota Timberwolves selected McGowens with the 40th pick of the second round. A draft-day trade though is sending the South Carolina native to Charlotte to play for Michael Jordan and the Hornets. He’ll join first-round picks Jalen Duren from Memphis, and Mark Williams from Duke as a member of the rookie class. Charlotte currently does not have a head coach after Golden State Assitant Kenny Atkinson withdrew from the position shortly after accepting it. Recently former Suns, Knicks, Lakers, and Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni met with Jordan just the other day and is seen as one of the front runners for the position. There was no shortage of reactions on Twitter to the selection, and we hear at Cornhusker Wire have taken a sample of the best and listed them below. https://twitter.com/HuskerHoops/status/1540178868769853440https://twitter.com/HuskerHoops/status/1540178868769853440https://twitter.com/JeremyOnTheMic/status/1540181429648334850https://twitter.com/Ballislife/status/1540181291882188800https://twitter.com/SteveReedAP/status/1540180490963009536https://twitter.com/MarcWYFFNews4/status/1540180159894102016https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1540176797891022848https://twitter.com/Geo_Baker_1/status/1540177958966595585https://twitter.com/coachmcgowens18/status/1540093121899515905https://twitter.com/kevinsjuts/status/1540179724890259456Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!11
CHARLOTTE, NC
Elite Daily

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Warning: Spoilers for Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty follow. While the first season may only be seven episodes long, Belly’s journey through The Summer I Turned Pretty is an emotional rollercoaster. One minute she’s going to the drive-in with Cam, and the next, she’s kissing Jeremiah in the pool. While both suitors are swoon-worthy in their own right, no one compares to Conrad Fisher. After all, “for Belly, Conrad is the sun.” He’s everything she could want, just like The Summer I Turned Pretty Conrad quotes are everything you need for a romantic Insta post.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Meet The 23 Women Drake Married In The “Falling Back” MV

Drake broke the internet when he surprised fans with his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, on Friday, June 17. As if that wasn’t enough, the rapper dropped the music video for his new single, “Falling Back,” the same day. The nine-minute video shows Drake marrying 23 brides in an over-the-top wedding that also features a rabbi and his mom, Sandi Graham. Oh, and Tristan Thompson makes a cameo as Drake’s best man because why not?
RELATIONSHIPS
Elite Daily

These Are The Standout SKKN BY KIM Products Worth The Splurge

The product formulations in Kim Kardashian’s skin care line are not messing around. Launching on Tuesday, June 21, the brand new products in the SKKN BY KIM collection make up a nine-step skin care routine that the media mogul and skin care influencers (or skinfluencers) say will give you some serious glow — but at a hefty cost. Because these are luxury products with luxury price tags, I’m not out in these streets telling anyone to drop over $600 on the entire line. There are, however, two products that I think are worth splurging on.
SKIN CARE
Teen Vogue

Kim Kardashian Responds to the Show's Non-Believers

The Kardashians live their lives in the public eye. From paparazzi shots to social media to red carpet events, we see Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and the rest of the Kar-Jenner crew 24/7 in real time, which occasionally makes it difficult to cover big events on their reality show, The Kardashians.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Olivia Rodrigo Will Be Back On Disney+ This July

Disney+ is coming off a busy June that saw two hit series arriving every Wednesday, the just-completed Obi-Wan Kenobi and the brand-new Ms. Marvel series. That momentum will keep rolling into the heart of summer, with new TV shows arriving and several fun summertime specials for those looking for a bit of beachy TV. Here’s a full rundown of what’s coming to Disney+ in July 2022 for your vacation viewing.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Regé-Jean Page Addressed The Rumor He's Returning For Bridgerton Season 3

Nothing is perfect in the world of happily ever after, but for Netflix’s Bridgerton, it’s pretty close. Anthony and Kate are happily married, and Daphne is a doting mother to her babies. Just one minor detail would make things better — Daphne having her husband, Simon, the Duke of Hastings, by her side. However, despite rumors the former rake would return, actor Regé-Jean Page said Simon will not be in Bridgerton Season 3 after all.
TV SERIES

