OKEMOS, MI — Meridian Township officials released the following information around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday morning:. “It is been brought to our attention that a major water outage is impacting residents. Township officials are investigating the cause and working on a resolution. Check the Township website and social media platforms for updates as more information becomes available. At this time, we do not know a timeline for repair.”

OKEMOS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO