'You can't give Thierry Henry's shirt to Eddie Nketiah... This is magic for Tottenham fans!': Jamie O'Hara mocks old rivals Arsenal for rewarding young striker for signing a new contract by handing him the No 14 made famous by club legend

Ex-Spurs midfielder Jamie O'Hara has mocked Arsenal for handing Eddie Nketiah the club's famous No 14 shirt, which was previously worn by Premier League legend Thierry Henry.

The Gunners hero scored 228 goals in 375 appearances whilst wearing the No 14, prompting Arsenal to honour future stars Theo Walcott and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with the iconic kit number.

No 14 has been vacant since January following Aubameyang's move to Barcelona, and the north London club decided to reward it to Nketiah on Sunday after he penned a new long-term contract extension.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXxFJ_0gHEhkrP00
Eddie Nketiah (right) was handed the No 14 shirt after signing a new contract with Arsenal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3opGTE_0gHEhkrP00
The legendary shirt was worn by club hero Thierry Henry, who scored 228 goals for Arsenal

The 23-year-old, who has averaged less than four league starts per season since his debut in 2018, enjoyed the best campaign of his career in 2021-22, scoring 10 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions.

Whilst on talkSPORT, Spurs fan O'Hara poked fun at Arsenal for the decision, mocking their current state of business in comparison to his beloved former club.

The rivalry between the two teams has intensified even further since May, as Spurs usurped Arsenal from the top four in the final week of the season, qualifying for the Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKYlw_0gHEhkrP00
Ex-Spurs player Jamie O'Hara mocked Arsenal for giving the famous strip to the 23-year-old
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxVwy_0gHEhkrP00
Nketiah enjoyed his best season to date scoring 10 goals in all competitions last campaign

'I can't believe he's getting No 14,' O'Hara said. 'It just sums up where Arsenal are right now.

'Spurs are buying all these great players, we're flying high, we've got Champions League football, and they're giving it to player who didn't even want to be at the football club.

'All the fans said he wasn't good enough, he had a decent end to the season and they've given him Thierry Henry's shirt!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GsBhP_0gHEhkrP00
Strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have now both left the Emirates

'It's unbelievable! It's magic for us right now.

'Come on, you can't give him Thierry Henry's shirt. What are you doing?'

Nketiah remains the only recognised centre forward at the Emirates following Alexandre Lacazette's departure to Lyon on a free deal this summer.

