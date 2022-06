OMAHA -- The fiercest competition at the College World Series just might be the Jell-O shot challenge at Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina. The restaurant, located at 13th and Mike Fahey streets just across from Charles Schwab Field, has been entertaining CWS fans for more than a decade. For the past six years, they have hosted some variation of the CWS Jell-O shot challenge: For every shot ordered, your team gets a point.

