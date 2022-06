SIOUX CITY, Iowa — There's another change to the local dining scene as a Morningside area restaurant shuts its doors. Clyde's Grill and Pub located on Stadium Drive in Singing Hills next to the Rush Werks Bowling alley says it is no longer in business. The owners posted in the Siouxland Local Eats group on Facebook "After 12 wonderful years of service, with heavy hearts, Clyde’s Grill & Pub is closed." No word tonight on the future of that space.

