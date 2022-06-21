ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Lycoming County resident wins $862,000 lottery prize

By NCPA Staff
 2 days ago

Lycoming County, Pa. — One lottery winner has brought home a reward of $862,803.50 in the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Pennsylvania Progressive game. The purchasing location of the winning ticket, Dandy Mini Mart in Jersey Shore, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket on Tuesday, June 14.

Pennsylvania Progressive is a $30 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $500,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing. To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App . The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date. All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning, and learn how to play Fast Play games.

