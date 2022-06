The Giants have had a few players that polarize the media and the fan base over the years, and more recently, running back Saquon Barkley has been one. Ever since the Giants brought the Bronx, New York native home with the second overall selection in the 2018 draft, his value has been debated. His first two seasons showed production on par with the elite backs in the NFL, but injuries have marred his past two seasons, and questions surrounding his worth have been amplified by the team's inability to win games.

